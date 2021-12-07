Davenport, Bettendorf schools say a mediation program has reduced suspensions. They're asking the county for more money to expand it.

The suspension diversion program launched in January 2021.

"Since inception, we have served more than 250 unduplicated youth in eight secondary (high school and junior high) schools in Scott County," Kaiser said. "We have received more than 150 referrals, and we have completed over 138 successful mediations," and preemptively avoided 41 fights.

Williams Intermediate School Administrator Manager Alison Holland said she texted Klipsch and Kaiser on Friday of "a 10-person issue that, you know, they're talking about fighting after school.'"

County-trained mediators came to the school "and they spent almost the entire day with us, and we were able to resolve that without any physical altercation," Holland said.

"And, actually, they are all getting along right now," she said. "They are helping the kids learn that violence is not going to solve anything. ... Let's figure it out. Again, you don't have to be best friends with them, but we have to be civil with them."

Holland said she had seen fewer and fewer of the same students causing fights and disruptions as a result of their participation in the program.