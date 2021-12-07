Davenport, Bettendorf schools say a mediation program has reduced suspensions. They're asking the county for more money to expand it.

Davenport and Bettendorf school officials say a new approach for addressing fights among students has led to fewer repeat incidents, fewer suspensions and better outcomes.
And they're hoping to expand.
Scott County supervisors met Tuesday as a Committee of the Whole to consider a request for additional funding for a school-based restorative justice program that provides mediation in lieu of out-of-school suspension.
Such mediation sessions are part of Scott County's restorative justice approach. The program is designed to help students resolve conflicts without the use of violence and avoid detention and juvenile court involvement.
That allows students to see how their actions affect each other as an alternative to suspensions, keeping students in school so the incident doesn't interrupt their education, said Jake Klipsch, instructional leadership director for Davenport Community Schools.
Students sit down with a Scott County Restorative Justice Programs staffer trained in conflict resolution and peer mediation. They are brought together to learn why a fight occurred and develop a plan to repair the harm done and ensure it does not happen again, Scott County Juvenile Detention and Diversion Programs Director Jeremy Kaiser wrote in a memo to supervisors.
"Certain incidents that would typically be incidents resulting in out-of-school suspension can now be handled as in-school suspensions," Kaiser wrote. "Through this process, students will learn the impact their behavior has on others and a resolution will be formed prior to entering regular classes to ensure violence does not occur in the future."
Critics believe restorative justice gives students a free pass. Supporters argue the practice has proven to lower recidivism, increase victim satisfaction and promote a sense of responsibility in offenders.
Such an approach helps students begin to trust adults and develop healthier coping strategies and ways to manage conflict and tensions while repairing harm and building relationships, Davenport and Bettendorf school officials said.
"We get responses from administrators saying this is the best tool we have in our tool kit right now," Klipsch said. "It's really what we want to see. It has that community partnership. It's pro-active. It reduces removals from our schools and resolving conflict in a way that is positive. And, it allows our administrators to feel supported as well."
Anecdotally, Klipsch added one building administrator said there had not been a single further dispute among students who participated in mediation.
The suspension diversion program launched in January 2021.
"Since inception, we have served more than 250 unduplicated youth in eight secondary (high school and junior high) schools in Scott County," Kaiser said. "We have received more than 150 referrals, and we have completed over 138 successful mediations," and preemptively avoided 41 fights.
Williams Intermediate School Administrator Manager Alison Holland said she texted Klipsch and Kaiser on Friday of "a 10-person issue that, you know, they're talking about fighting after school.'"
County-trained mediators came to the school "and they spent almost the entire day with us, and we were able to resolve that without any physical altercation," Holland said.
"And, actually, they are all getting along right now," she said. "They are helping the kids learn that violence is not going to solve anything. ... Let's figure it out. Again, you don't have to be best friends with them, but we have to be civil with them."
Holland said she had seen fewer and fewer of the same students causing fights and disruptions as a result of their participation in the program.
"I definitely see our repeat offenders lessening with this program," she said. "It is shedding a light that (the) juvenile detention center is not all reactive and bad. It is getting them tools in that toolbox and understanding that we're all here to help, not just give punishment."
Bettendorf Middle School Principal Alan Hartley echoed Holland and Klipsch.
The program has been so well-received and highly utilized by building principals that Kaiser has requested supervisors increase funding to $140,000 a year over the next six years, up from $99,000 annually. The added funding would provide for three staff members to become certified trainers in order to train school personnel in school-based restorative justice practices and mediation.
"This will allow us to provide more cost-effective and frequent training to educators and other school personnel in all Scott County school districts," Kaiser wrote.
The added funding would also be used to provide students with needed items identified during mediations to help alleviate stress and anxiety, and help them focus on school and avoid conflicts with other, Kaiser said. Examples include school supplies, clean clothes, winter coats, recreational equipment and transportation assistance.
Scott County Supervisor said they were supportive and would vote on the funding request at their regular meeting Thursday.
"It goes back to ... getting at the front of the train and getting earlier in their lives to redirect it," Supervisor John Maxwell said.