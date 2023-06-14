The City of Davenport is hiring two companies to determine the cause of the building collapse at 324 Main St.

Meanwhile, attorneys for survivors of the collapse sought an emergency halt to demolition of the building to send in their own investigators. A judge Wednesday denied the request.

Demolition began in earnest Monday by company D.W. Zinser, which the city announced Sunday evening. By Wednesday morning, all that stood was the southernmost tower of The Davenport apartment building.

In an email Wednesday, Davenport's chief strategy officer, Sarah Ott, wrote the city has engaged two firms, White Birch Group, LLC, and SOCOTEC Engineering to, "conduct a cause and origin report on the partial collapse of the building at 324 Main St.

"Both firms are highly regarded and have considerable experience in this type of investigation."

SOCOTEC is an engineering and architecture firm that has offices worldwide, according to its website, including an engineering office in Chicago that was registered with the Illinois Secretary of State in 2020. The company conducted a forensic engineering report in 2022 on cracking that appeared at a Minneapolis condo building, according to the Star Tribune.

Homeowners there were skeptical of SOCOTEC's conclusions that rail tunnel construction contributed only a small part to the condo's cracks.

White Birch, LLC, is a Chicago company incorporated in Illinois since 2016. The manager listed in state records is Scott Nacheman, a licensed architect in Illinois and Indiana, who helped lead an investigation into the 2011 collapse of a stage at the Indiana State Fair for engineering firm Thornton Tomasetti Inc.

A report concluded the rigging for the stage didn't meet industry safety standards, according to reporting at the time. Nacheman also is a structural specialist for Indiana Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1, and according to his LinkedIn, has responded to commercial building failures following hurricanes, earthquakes, and the Joplin tornadoes.

"The duration of the assessment is not known at this time," Ott indicated of the new report. "The completed report will first be shared with relevant agencies and oversight authorities. When deemed appropriate, it will also be shared with the public."

Previously, the city has said Iowa's Division of Criminal Investigation has been on scene. While several civil lawsuits have been filed by attorneys representing former tenants of the building, naming owner Andrew Wold, the city, and others as defendants, no criminal charges have been filed in the collapse.

Ott did not immediately respond to questions about who will pay for the engineering firm services.