Rescue crews returned to the site of the collapsed Davenport apartment building on Thursday with canines and about 50 people to search the rubble and the rooms for survivors and those "presumed to have perished inside," a rescue team representative said in a news conference Friday morning.
The city sent a formal request to activate Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Wednesday, and crews arrived "as soon as possible" on site Thursday, said Rick Halleran, a spokesperson for the rescue crew.
Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said the task force was on scene searching Sunday night, but did not request more help until Wednesday because "the first 24 to 36 hours that we were there the building was in a constant state of motion, and we had to allow the building to settle a little bit before we could actually formalize a solid plan that we could move forward to have their team come back."
Monday morning, city officials appeared to have abandoned rescue efforts, said the building was very unstable, and that demolition was "expected to commence" Tuesday morning. While some have denied that a full takedown of the building was ever planned for Tuesday, several hundred protesters who took to the streets early Tuesday thought the city had made itself clear.
Asked if the full search team could've been reactivated sooner, Hallerman said, "This is a really dynamic situation." Carlsten said there were "personnel" searching the "entire area that was deemed safe on Tuesday."
"Monday, the building was still in motion and from the structural engineer's evaluation, it was unsafe for us to go in at that point," Carlsten said.
He said responders were doing "the best we can to balance the building conditions and the safety of our responders" with rescue efforts.
That search completed before sundown Thursday night, Halleran, said, which "allowed us to move on to the next phase of our mission, shoring and securing the building for control and recovery."
Crews installed wooden supports to shore up the building walls deemed unsafe Thursday night, and said the rescue task force will remain onsite "continuing to work with onsite commanders to provide search and rescue recovery capabilities."
Asked whether any human remains or anyone alive was found, Matson said: "We can't disclose that yet."
Carlsten said a transformer near the back of the building had to be taken out of the circuit. That equipment was controlled as of last night, allowing search and rescue teams to move forward.
On Thursday, city officials announced the names of the three men still missing: Daniel Prien, Branden Colvin and Ryan Hitchcock. It was the first time Prien had been publicly identified as one of the people unaccounted for. Later in the day, the city also provided a missing persons poster of the three.
A crowd reassembled at the scene Thursday night, including many people who have been sleeping there. Multiple members of Colvin's family have been near the site around the clock since the collapse.
Several canines and their handlers could be seen going over the rubble pile, search lights from inside the building swept across windows methodically unit-by-unit, as search crews cleared each room.
The building expands and contracts during the day as the temperatures rise and fall, Halleran said, which affects where the crews can safely go.
"We do what the building tells us to do. This building, as I stated, it's very dynamic ... Some of it is, as much as we want to (search), we can't because the buildings aren't letting us or it's just too unsafe to do it without waiting to install shores.
"Some of that shoring we can do by ourselves, but to do some of the exterior shoring, we have to wait for utilities," Halleran said. "Otherwise, we put pins down through the floor and pins into the wall, we can electrocute somebody, now we've just made a really tragic situation worse. So that's why you have to be so diligent and cautiously move forward in a step-by-step process."
There is no scheduled update by the city until 10 a.m. Monday, though one could be conducted in the event of a significant development, city officials say.
PHOTOS: Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue search The Davenport building on Thursday
For tenants of The Davenport
The American Red Cross, along with community and government partners, are hosting a Multi-Agency Resource Center for residents impacted by the partial building collapse at 324 Main Street.
When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Where: Downtown Davenport Bitner YMCA, 630 E. 4th Street, Davenport, IA
What: The Red Cross and partners will be providing resources and assistance to those affected as they plan next steps in their recovery. Those seeking assistance are asked to please bring proof of address and photo I.D if available. For questions, please call (571) 562-1254.
City of Davenport staff will be one site to assist with the intake process of the financial assistance from the City of Davenport provided to residents impacted.
Other resources and contacts:
The American Red Cross, 1-800-REDCROSS
Salvation Army, 100 Kirkwood Blvd., 563-324-4808; Open 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Tuesday-Friday this week.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a disaster proclamation for Scott County in response to the incident at 324 Main Street in Davenport. That proclamation activates grant assistance and case management services to be made available. Details can be found here.
Community members wishing to make donations or volunteer to those in need can do so through the Quad Cities Community Foundation or through the Salvation Army.
The Quad Cities Community Foundation has opened the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery fund to assist residents who have been displaced. Those wishing to donate to the fund can do so at www.qccommunityfoundation.org/qcdisasterrecovery.
