Area businessman Dan Portes announced on Monday his intention to become Davenport’s next mayor, joining five other candidates actively seeking the open seat in the November municipal election.
In a statement, Portes pointed to his experience running a business and his advocacy for a local option sales tax for Davenport public school renovations as examples of the leadership style he would bring to City Hall. Chief policy focuses he cited include addressing city crime, improving the city’s flood protection plan and growing jobs.
“Davenport is where I’ve raised my family, grown a business and given countless time to support our community,” Portes said in his campaign announcement. “I believe I can bring my lifetime of business experience to City Hall and create a vision of a better Davenport and ensure the city is working as one to continue to do better.”
Portes is the CEO of Management Resource Group, Ltd., a consulting firm specializing in human resources management and hiring. He also is a member of Scott County’s planning and zoning commission, and was previously an elected member of the Davenport School Board. And he sits on the board of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, of which he was previously the chairman.
Outgoing Mayor Frank Klipsch announced late last year that he would not seek a third term, setting off a contest for the open seat that has now grown to a field of six candidates. Others seeking the office are Alderman Mike Matson, 7th Ward; Alderwoman Rita Rawson, 5th Ward; retiree Steve Duffy; Public Works employee Dean Weber; and University of Iowa Hospitals employee Elizabeth VanCamp.