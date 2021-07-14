Davenport City Council advances plans for new fire station

Davenport aldermen on Wednesday moved ahead with plans for construction of a new fire station

Aldermen voted 9-0 to award up to a $383,600 contract to OPN Architects of Cedar Rapids for design and engineering work for a new fire station on land purchased by the city at North Brady Street and Welcome Way at East 42nd Street — site of the former Chi Chi's restaurant. Constriction is scheduled in fiscal years 2023 and 2024. The new station would replace the existing fire station at the intersection of 35th and Harrison streets.

The current station, built in the 1960s, is only about a mile from the location of the new station, but the replacement will improve response-time issues related to one-way traffic on Harrison Street, according to city officials.

A 2018 operational study of the fire department recommend relocating the station because of its location in the Duck Creek floodplain and to better respond to increased call volume in the northern part of the city and accommodate continued commercial, industrial and residential growth in that area.