Davenport City Council advances plans for new fire station

Davenport aldermen on Wednesday moved ahead with plans for construction of a new fire station
Aldermen voted 9-0 to award up to a $383,600 contract to OPN Architects of Cedar Rapids for design and engineering work for a new fire station on land purchased by the city at North Brady Street and Welcome Way at East 42nd Street — site of the former Chi Chi's restaurant. Constriction is scheduled in fiscal years 2023 and 2024. The new station would replace the existing fire station at the intersection of 35th and Harrison streets.
The current station, built in the 1960s, is only about a mile from the location of the new station, but the replacement will improve response-time issues related to one-way traffic on Harrison Street, according to city officials.
A 2018 operational study of the fire department recommend relocating the station because of its location in the Duck Creek floodplain and to better respond to increased call volume in the northern part of the city and accommodate continued commercial, industrial and residential growth in that area.
City officials selected the Cedar Rapids architecture firm "after extensive review" of 12 design and engineering proposals. A committee of city officials reviewed all proposals and interviewed four firms through on-site presentations, and selected OPN Architects "due to their focus on civic construction projects, including the completion of several fire station designs in Iowa and the Midwest," according to a city memo.
The city has budgeted $400,000 for the design and engineering work, and Davenport's 6-year capital-improvement plan outlines a construction date of 2023 and completion in 2024.
The council has not yet approved a specific amount for construction, but the fire station will be funded through general obligation bonds, according to city officials.
Aldermen also tabled a final decision on whether to rezone a 3.53-acre wooded lot south of the Davenport public works facility off East 46th Street and north of Davenport Memorial Park cemetery from open space to single-family residential to allow Rock Church Ministries to move forward with plans to build a church.
Davenport’s Plan and Zoning Commission had recommended that aldermen deny the application, requiring eight votes of council for passage.
Given the super-majority vote threshold, the church requested the item be tabled until all aldermen are present to vote. Alderman JJ Condon, at-large, was absent from Wednesdays meeting.
The item will tabled for another two weeks.
In other business
Davenport city council members also approved:
a $79,930 contract to Valley Construction Company of Rock Island for repairs to the Sunderbruch Trail. The bridge over Black Hawk Creek is currently closed for foundation work. The park, though, is still open and can be accessed by taking Rockingham Road to Ricker Hill Road.
a $351,362 contract with Five Cities Construction Company of Coal Valley to reconstruct West 54th Street. The project calls for a full-width reconstruction of West 54th from Davie Street to North Howell Street, including pavement removal; new sub-base; new paving, curbing, sidewalks, driveway approaches and ADA ramps
a $749,746 contact to Bill Bruce Builders Inc. of Eldridge for construction of the riverwalk extension, great lawn feature, electrical upgrades and walkways at River Heritage Park.