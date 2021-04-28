Davenport City Council approves new school resource officer agreement

Davenport Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth told aldermen "disproportionality is at the heart of the work we are doing, and we are committed to improving in that area."

Schneckloth added he is "very proud of the data" that will be collected on the activities, enforcement and interactions of SROs with students as part of the new agreement.

"And this is one area we will be keeping track of and we will be monitoring as we move forward," Schneckloth said.

City and Davenport Community School District officials have been reviewing the school resource officer program since last summer, developing an agreement to refine and define the scope of work and expectations of the SRO program.

The proposed agreement, called a memorandum of understanding, includes surveying students and faculty about how they feel about having SROs and regular evaluations of the program and the SROs. Officials would also collect data on the program’s performance and publish the results online for public review.

Officers would be specially trained and chosen based on their interest in community-oriented policing, past performance, decision making and their ability to work with students, according to the city and school district.