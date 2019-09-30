Heather Brinkschroeder, a candidate on the ballot for Davenport’s 4th Ward in the upcoming Oct. 8 primary election, says she is no longer pursuing a seat on the city council.
The deadline to officially withdraw her name from the ballot has already passed. Brinkschroeder on Monday described her decision as personal, saying she learned that the job would be too demanding given other ongoing life circumstances including involvement with her church congregation.
Brinkschroeder decided to run because she believes her district needs “a new perspective” to offer more youth engagement and support small business development in her community. She is now supporting fellow candidate Jeff Bass, whom she met a few times during the course of the campaign season.
The ward includes Fejervary Park, the Putnam Museum and the Five Points neighborhood. It has been represented by Alderman Ray Ambrose for 22 years. Ambrose is running for reelection.
You have free articles remaining.
Also running for the position is Bud Wilkins, a site sales account manager with an Eldridge-based steel distribution company. The top two vote-getters in the Oct. 8 primary will advance to the general election Nov. 5.
Other races in the upcoming primary are the open mayor's seat, 3rd Ward and the open 5th Ward seat.
While she is not ready to represent the 4th Ward at this time, Brinkschroeder said she may seek elected office on the city council again in the near future. She has lived in the neighborhood since 2011 and has a professional background as a schoolteacher and professional writer.