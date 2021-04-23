Davenport City Council cool to further policing reforms

As calls intensify for more policing reforms in the wake of Tuesday’s guilty verdict in a Minneapolis police officer's killing of George Floyd, Davenport aldermen claim progress has been made and they are hesitant to take further steps.
In interviews this week, aldermen said they feel the city has already enacted appropriate responses to protests last summer over Floyd’s death and the associated calls for increased transparency, accountability and training of police to address potential misconduct and police bias.
"I believe Davenport is ahead of the curve in so many ways in police reform," Alderman J.J. Condon, at-large, said.
Condon said he believes "Black lives matter" and "I believe in police reform," arguing the city "doesn't dismiss those concerns or shy away from those conversations."
"It's a long list of things that we're already doing. And it's probably a long list of things we need to continue to do, but we're trying," Condon said.
Davenport Civil Rights Commission members, meanwhile, continue to be frustrated at inaction by Davenport aldermen to take up policing reforms the commission proposed this fall.
And Scott County Democrats have called on Scott County leaders and their respective police departments to discuss what changes they have made since the Black Lives Matter vigil last summer at Vander Veer Park, where Davenport city leaders vowed to make reforms to ensure that the safety of Black community members is a priority.
"Several proposals were promoted by BLM members, such as deprioritizing marijuana arrests to address racial disparity, implicit bias training and de-escalation training," according to a statement from the Scott County Democratic Party. "We believe these reforms are necessary and long overdue."
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson argues that city officials are or have already addressed many of the items requested by the community in response to last summer's protests.
That includes, Matson said, restricting police officers' use of choke-holds and outfitting and requiring every police officer use a body camera when interacting with the public.
The Davenport Police Department follows state policy, which prohibits officers from using chokeholds when making an arrest, unless a person cannot be captured in any other way and that person has used or threatened to use deadly force in committing a felony, or the officer "reasonably believes the person would use deadly force" unless immediately apprehended.
Matson, too, stressed city officials have taken efforts to improve training and accountability within the police department and city government, including requiring and providing expanded implicit bias and cultural sensitivity training to more than 150 city supervisors. Additionally, Matson said Davenport's city administrator and police chief meet twice a month with local representatives of the NAACP, League of United Latin American Citizens and others to address policing concerns.
"We'll continue that dialogue. We're committed to that," Matson said. "It's not true that we haven't done anything. We have done things."
The Davenport City Council will also meet Wednesday to consider a new agreement with the Davenport Community School District to refine and define the scope of work and expectations of school resource officers. Parents and the public would receive monthly reports on police officers' activity within Davenport public schools, and students and faculty would be asked to evaluate their level of comfort and safety in school buildings with officers present.
Officers would be required to complete national certification courses and evaluated every year, with input from school staff. The agreement also specifies classroom behavioral issues with students would be left to district staff.
The Davenport City Council and Civil Rights Commission held a joint work session in September to discuss issues of police funding, bail reform, civilian oversight of the Davenport Police Department and decriminalizing minor, nonviolent offenses.
Some, such as bail reform and decriminalizing minor marijuana crimes and other "low-level" misdemeanor offenses, require changes to state law, and were seen as non-starters and beyond city council's purview.
Other recommendations — including reallocating a portion of police funds to increase the availability of mental health, substance abuse and homeless outreach to relieve officers who find themselves on calls that require intervention and counseling rather than law enforcement; and creating a civilian board to review complaints of police misconduct, along with a separate, independent committee tasked with reviewing police policies — have not garnered further discussion.
"I think we've done most things they've asked. I don't know that we'll do everything," Matson said, stating he does not support an "independent, decision-making" police review board.
"You have one here," Matson said, referring to the Davenport City Council. "Every other thing, I think we're tracking on."
Davenport Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large, echoed Matson's comments.
"A lot of the stuff we have control of, we've taken care of," Gripp said, adding he has no plans, nor has he heard of plans by other aldermen, to bring forward any of the policing reform recommendations proposed by the Civil Rights Commission.
"People have differing opinions of how far we should go and what we should do," Gripp said. "But, I think when it comes down to it we're trying to do the best we can to make sure our police force has what they need to do their job and protect our community, and to fight against the crime that we have, but also that we are holding them accountable to serving the community and doing that in a just way."
Alderman Patrick Peacock, Ward 7, Davenport City Council's lone Black member who will be resigning at the end of month, could not be reached for comment Friday.
While Davenport has made some policing changes, it still has further to go, said Michael Guster, president of the Davenport NAACP and Davenport Civil Rights Commission member.
"I don't think they've done everything within their power to do," Guster said. "I think they've done the things that are easy. I think we could take a look at some other things."
That includes the establishment of an "unbiased policing ordinance" similar to Des Moines, with language that bans racial profiling and all biased policing, Guster said. The Des Moines ordinance also mandates annual training on implicit bias and de-escalation training, which the Davenport Police Department currently provides officers.
Guster, too, urged Davenport aldermen seriously consider the creation of a citizens' police review board and enacting a policy requiring police to issue citations in lieu of arrest for low-level marijuana possession.
Alderwoman Judith Lee, Ward 8, said she supports a more thoughtful discussion by council of the police reform recommendations proposed by the civil rights commission, but does not see a need for a citizens' police review board.
"I don't think it will fly here," Lee said. "I really think the department is run pretty well. ... I really don't think we've had the types of situations here in Davenport that would require that kind of citizen oversight."