Davenport City Council cool to further policing reforms

Other recommendations — including reallocating a portion of police funds to increase the availability of mental health, substance abuse and homeless outreach to relieve officers who find themselves on calls that require intervention and counseling rather than law enforcement; and creating a civilian board to review complaints of police misconduct, along with a separate, independent committee tasked with reviewing police policies — have not garnered further discussion.

"I think we've done most things they've asked. I don't know that we'll do everything," Matson said, stating he does not support an "independent, decision-making" police review board.

"You have one here," Matson said, referring to the Davenport City Council. "Every other thing, I think we're tracking on."

Davenport Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large, echoed Matson's comments.

"A lot of the stuff we have control of, we've taken care of," Gripp said, adding he has no plans, nor has he heard of plans by other aldermen, to bring forward any of the policing reform recommendations proposed by the Civil Rights Commission.