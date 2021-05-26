Davenport City Council has a new alderman in Joseph Miller

A St. Ambrose University professor became the latest member of the Davenport City Council Wednesday.

Joseph Miller, professor and chair of marketing, sales and international business, was unanimously appointed and sworn in to temporarily fill the Ward 7 city council seat vacated at the end of April by former Alderman Patrick Peacock.

The ward stretches roughly east to west from Eastern Avenue to North Division Street and north to south from 53rd Street to Central Park.

Miller will fill the remainder of Peacock’s unexpired term until November’s regular city election, or unless Davenport voters successfully petition to force a special election.

Residents would need to gather at least 149 valid signatures from residents of the ward within 14 days to call for a special election, according to Iowa Code. City officials said they have not heard of interest from Ward 7 residents to petition for an election.

"I think there's a lot that has been done to make life in Davenport a lot better, and I just want to extend that," Miller said after the meeting.

Mayor Mike Matson said he nominated Miller to fill the seat due to his "well-rounded" business, teaching and civic background.