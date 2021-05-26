Davenport City Council has a new alderman in Joseph Miller

A St. Ambrose University professor became the latest member of the Davenport City Council Wednesday.
Joseph Miller, professor and chair of marketing, sales and international business, was unanimously appointed and sworn in to temporarily fill the Ward 7 city council seat vacated at the end of April by former Alderman Patrick Peacock.
The ward stretches roughly east to west from Eastern Avenue to North Division Street and north to south from 53rd Street to Central Park.
Miller will fill the remainder of Peacock’s unexpired term until November’s regular city election, or unless Davenport voters successfully petition to force a special election.
Residents would need to gather at least 149 valid signatures from residents of the ward within 14 days to call for a special election, according to Iowa Code. City officials said they have not heard of interest from Ward 7 residents to petition for an election.
"I think there's a lot that has been done to make life in Davenport a lot better, and I just want to extend that," Miller said after the meeting.
Mayor Mike Matson said he nominated Miller to fill the seat due to his "well-rounded" business, teaching and civic background.
Miller said he will not run for the Ward 7 seat, a caveat requested by Matson to avoid the appearance of favoritism and giving a candidate a leg up over other contenders who might run in the fall.
"I'm here in a helping capacity," Miller said. "My own job causes me to make a lot of decisions based on data and evidence, and I intend to extend that to (city council).'
Matson and aldermen welcomed Miller and thanked him for stepping forward.
"He's going to be a great asset, with the business background," Alderman Ray Ambrose, 4th Ward, said after the meeting. "I think he can add a lot when it comes to (discussions about) economic development, how the economy is right now, what's going on in Washington (D.C.) and how it's going to impact the great city of Davenport."
Miller has been a resident of Davenport since 2017, moving here after accepting a marketing faculty position at St. Ambrose University’s College of Business.
He also serves as a board member of the North/West Scott County YMCA. He has been married for 27 years and has two children: a daughter who is a senior at Central High and a son in the eighth grade, set to enter Davenport North High School.
A native of Detroit, before moving to Davenport Miller lived in the Rochester, N.Y., area for nine years as a faculty member in the Saunders College of Business at the Rochester Institute of Technology, according to his CV.
In other business
Davenport aldermen on Wednesday also approved:
- The second of three readings of a proposed ordinance that would make it more difficult to open new neighborhood bars in certain parts of Davenport in an effort to crack down on nuisance establishments. Among the recommended changes is removing bars and minor vehicle repair services as a special use in neighborhood commercial zoning districts, mainly clustered along Locust, Harrison, Brady and Washington streets and parts of Rockingham Road.
A six-month moratorium on new car washes, self-storage facilities and car dealerships near NorthPark Mall. As the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates a shift to online shopping and as foot traffic continues to decline, Davenport officials are beginning to explore plans with the mall's owner and adjacent property owners to redevelop the area. The resolution halts the issuance of special uses or site plan approval for new car washes, self-storage facilities and vehicle dealerships in the area bounded by Brady Street, Kimberly Road, Northwest Boulevard and 46th Street until Nov. 27.
A more than $1.6 million contract to CDMI Concrete Contractors of Port Byron, Ill., to reconstruct Division Street from approximately 5th to 9th streets. West 12th Street from Marquette to west of Myrtle Street will be replaced as well. Construction is expected to begin in mid- to late-June and be complete by mid-November.
- A nearly $253,000 contract to General Constructors Inc. of Bettendorf to repair the pedestrian bridge over Blackhawk Creek at Sunderbruch Park.