Davenport City Council meeting viewable online tonight

As a result of a coronavirus-related ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people, Davenport is encouraging the public to view its city council's committee of the whole meeting online tonight at bit.ly/davcouncilvids.

The capacity for the public at City Hall is expected to be three people, after figuring the number of aldermen and staffers who will attend, said Kurt Allemeier, city spokesman. Some aldermen are expected to attend remotely.

A viewing area will be available in the first floor lobby of City Hall. Individuals wishing to make public comment will be permitted into the council chamber.

Those wishing to comment on an agenda item can submit comments to Mayor Mike Matson by emailing mike.matson@davenportiowa.com.com by 5 p.m. Comments will be entered into the public record during the meeting. The city asks that the email include the submitter's name and address or ward.

Nonessential agenda items will be pushed to May, as well as items that would require a “more robust discussion,” but more urgent budget items will be on the agenda.

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.

