Davenport aldermen on Wednesday approved a financial agreement that increases how much the Figge Art Museum receives in local taxpayer dollars for at least another decade.
The city already pays the Figge $753,000 per year. Under the newly minted agreement, that contribution level would continue until 2024, then increase to $800,000 until July 2029.
Also included in the agreement are terms the Figge is asked to meet concerning its own fundraising efforts and endowment. City officials say the long-term goal is to make the Figge more financially independent.
The terms of the agreement spell out a renewal every five years after the initial expiration date. The city’s contribution is scheduled to increase by $30,000 for each five-year period.
The city first established an art gallery in 1925. Since then, its collection, housed in the Figge, has grown to more than 3,000 pieces.
The proposed agreement resembles one the city inked last year with the Putnam Museum. That deal provides a total of $6.4 million between 2018 and 2029 with money from the city’s hotel tax.
In other news:
Management agreement for Fairmount Cemetery gets inked
A financial assistance deal between Davenport and Pine Hill Cemetery was passed, giving Pine Hill as much as $450,000 to continue managing the financially troubled Fairmount Cemetery over the next six years.
City officials say the move allows Fairmount Cemetery to stay in private hands after it fell into financial disarray. A state agency took it over in 2017 after the 80-acre grounds became overgrown and neglected.
Without the agreement, Iowa law would’ve required the city to take over management, an outcome the city says would’ve been highly expensive and impractical. Pine Hill officials say they want to make Fairmount a sustainable business once again.
Riverfront task force created
Aldermen passed a resolution establishing an eight-member task force to make recommendations to the city council about the next project on Davenport’s riverfront.
Called the Regional Activity Area, the task force will pick a design firm and plan for the city-owned space in the larger Main Street Landing downtown. The task force will include aldermen, members of several boards and commissions, and a designee of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad-City Chamber of Commerce.