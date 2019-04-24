Aldermen approved four appointees to the Davenport Civil Rights Commission on Wednesday night after an earlier decision by the mayor to dismiss other disobedient commissioners against their will.
“We want to make sure that the important work of the Civil Rights Commission continues,” Mayor Frank Klipsch said after the meeting. “Individuals have been appointed that are a broad representation of the community and they’re ready to start.”
Klipsch also encouraged people to look into the candidates he chose, saying they’re “willing and able and really focused on making sure that all people’s civil rights are protected.”
Meanwhile, Bettendorf attorney Mike Meloy, who’s representing the aggrieved commissioners, says they are considering “all our legal options,” including the possibility of filing suit in Scott County District Court.
For months, the Civil Rights Commission had been conducting business with three members whose terms had expired in November. Those members, along with the rest of the commissioners, said the city made errors when they were replaced, claiming they were entitled to remain on the panel. They refused to give up their seats, prompting the Davenport legal department and elected officials to remove everyone else.
Members refusing to give up their seats is unusual. Typically, members of the civil rights commission have served fixed terms and are replaced by appointees proposed by the mayor and approved by the city council. Commissioners are tasked with reviewing complaints brought by community members concerning potential civil rights violations.
Several people came to speak out against the appointments on Wednesday night. Among them was Josie Ironshield, a Native American and co-founder of the Sage Sisters of Solidarity, who compared the council’s action to “the U.S. government signing treaties with my people” and then breaking them.
Meloy, the attorney representing the commissioners who were recently dismissed, contended the mayor does not have the authority to immediately remove commissioners as he did, saying the commissioners are entitled under state law to request a public hearing beforehand.
“We believe that once the mayor issued his … dismissal letter to the four commissioners that they have a right to a hearing because he claims to seek to dismiss them for cause,” Meloy said.
Under Iowa law, the mayor may remove members of any board or commission by a written order. That order is supposed to list the reasons for removal, be filed with the city clerk and a copy is to be sent to the affected person. Then, state law provides the affected board or commission member may within 30 days request a public hearing that “shall be granted … before the council on all issues connected with the removal.”