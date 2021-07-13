Davenport civil rights official claims harassment, toxic relationship with city staff

"As the Commission's counsel, I am well aware of the law regarding public records," Lacey wrote. "The discussion involved a draft document that is not a public record. Please refrain from giving legal advice to the Commission, they are not your clients. You have continuously attempted to insert yourself into the affairs of the Commission, despite being repeatedly asked not to do so. I see this as a continuation of a pattern of harassment and it needs to stop."

Hoyt, who did not return a message seeking comment, sent Lacey and the Civil Right Commission an email on June 3 stating she considered Lacey's email a formal denial of her records request.

The next day, she filed a complaint with the Iowa Public Information Board requesting it review and determine the legality of Lacey's and the commission's actions in the "hope this body can require compliance with our request and order remedial training to the Director and the Commission" of Iowa's open meetings and open records laws.

"We regret having to involve IPIB, but we have been otherwise unable to gain compliance," Hoyt wrote, adding Lacey's response to the records request alleging harassment contains "mischaracterizations."

Lacey and the commission have asked the state board to dismiss the complaint for lack of standing.