Davenport collecting feedback on converting 3rd and 4th streets to two-way

Davenport is asking for feedback on its proposal to convert two one-way streets downtown to two-way.

A survey posted on the city's Facebook account asks residents for feedback, questions, and concerns on the proposal, which would convert 3rd and 4th Streets downtown from one-way to two-way.

The survey can be taken online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MRPKSG2

According to the survey, the city plans to hold public input meetings in late March or early April. A photo of the project area shows the original proposed conversion, from East River Drive to Marquette Street, and a suggested total conversion, which would reach further west, to Telegraph Road.

Downtown Davenport Partnership leadership and some Davenport aldermen say the two-way conversion would make the downtown safer for pedestrians and businesses as more people have taken up residence downtown.

"It means more business, more pedestrians, lower speeds and safer streets," Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large said at last week's city council meeting. "Two-way conversion is the next step in revitalizing our downtown, strengthening our neighborhood and making it a truly walkable, urban place and destination."

Last week, the mayor and aldermen directed city staff to conduct a technical evaluation of the area, including analyzing traffic counts, intersections, traffic calming methods, signage and boundaries, as well as evaluating loading zones and soliciting community input.

Davenport's proposed six-year capital improvement plan includes $1.7 million budgeted in fiscal 2024 to convert the traffic signals on 3rd and 4th streets to allow for two-way traffic from East River Drive to Marquette Street. The Downtown Davenport Partnership would contribute up to $700,000 to the project.

The city's plan also includes $9.2 million project funded with a $7.3 million federal grant for the rehabilitation of 3rd and 4th streets from Telegraph Road to Harrison Street in 2024. Some aldermen last week, suggested the city look at converting the entirety of 3rd and 4th streets to two-way to avoid confusion at the intersection where the one-way would end and face a two-way street.

The Downtown Davenport Partnership requested the city fold the two-way conversion into its road rehabilitation to save time and money. Plans proposed by the downtown organization show each street with a lane of traffic in each direction, a center turn lane, and a bicycle lane.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.