Davenport condemned their apartments. 24 hours later the landlord demanded rent

A day after Davenport officials posted notices telling them they had 12 days to move because of unacceptable living conditions long ignored by their out-of-state landlord, tenants received notices demanding rent.
Alex Kornya, litigation director and general counsel at Iowa Legal Aid, said at least two tenants of Crestwood Apartments received notices of nonpayment of rent on Wednesday from Crestwood property management.
"They have demanded alleged back rent," Kornya said. "There's an open question of what's owed, if anything, due to issues including but not limited to conditions of the property."
Additionally, Kornya said tenants have reported that Crestwood Apartments has refused to provide them copies of their leases until all back rent is paid. Tenants need copies of their leases as part of the documentation required to secure relocation assistance from the Salvation Army, Scott County and other nonprofit providers.
Several tenants have also said the landlord has refused to refund security deposits.
Messages left with property management company, Headway Management, LLC, and a representative for owner Crestwood Apartments Cooperative of Forest Lake, Minn., seeking comment were not returned Thursday.
The address listed for both Headway Management and Crestwood Apartment Cooperative is a private mailbox at a UPS store in Forest Lake, Minn.
A Minneapolis attorney who filed incorporation documents on behalf of Headway Management, LLC, did not return a message seeking comment Thursday. City officials and records indicate Headway Management is owned by Ryan Schmidt of Forest Lake, Minn. Schmidt has not returned multiple messages left over the last few weeks, including Thursday, seeking comment.
Asked how the Crestwood owners can continue to collect or demand rent after the city ordered their rental properties vacated, Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel said the city has no jurisdiction "between tenant and landlord when it comes to payment." Instead, the city's purview is limited to enacting and enforcing property maintenance and inspection requirements by issuing inspection and violation notices, repair orders, penalty fees, fines and municipal infractions.
Inspection reports show the city tried for months and on multiple occasions to re-inspect Crestwood-owned units, beginning early this year.
Previous inspections revealed apartment buildings infested with mold, mildew, rodents and insects, with leaking roofs and plumbing, missing or inoperable smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, exposed wiring and "questionable" gas-fired furnaces.
The city also requires all rental property in Davenport be licensed. The cost of which ranges from $30 to $60 per year based on a property's inspection cycle.
Asked whether the city would revoke the Minnesota-based landlord's rental license, Spiegel responded that it was "too early" for such discussions. The Minnesota-based group also owns apartments on Heatherton Drive.
"Our next focus is that Monday (Aug. 16) and making sure that the landlord has taken the appropriate actions that they need to do to take care of the buildings and meet that deadline," Spiegel said. "And the landlord has been working with their Heatherton properties to relocate some of the residents (from Crestwood) there," as well as making sure residents are receiving the assistance they need from the Salvation Army and Scott County Community Services Department.
City enforcement questioned
Crestwood tenants and Kornya, of Iowa Legal Aid, have questioned what they view as a delayed and lax response by city officials to remedy long-documented health and safety and building code violations.
"Clearly the landlord should have done something about this place, frankly, years ago," said Kornya, who called it "odd" that the city did not file a municipal infraction against Crestwood's owners to compel them to make repairs.
Under Iowa Code, municipal infractions carry a civil penalty of up to $750 for each violation and up to $1,000 for second and subsequent violations.
"I’m not sure why that didn’t happen here, but it is a question in my mind," Kornya said.
Per city code, properties not in compliance with property maintenance standards may be assessed fines, have the rental license revoked and/or tagged and ordered vacated, depending on the severity and frequency of violations.
Failure to comply with city-ordered repairs can result in "substantial penalty fees," the rental unit or building being vacated, and a municipal citation being issued requiring an appearance in Scott County Court, according to the city’s website.
Continuing to occupy a building, property or rental unit tagged by the city as unsafe can result in a $250 fine, plus an additional $10 fine each day the violation continues.
Rather than take Crestwood to court, Davenport city officials billed roughly $7,800 in rental inspection and penalty fees and another $5,000 for weed cutting and snow, brush and debris removal at Crestwood properties from 2017 — when the properties were most recently purchased — to date. That is according to data provided by the city Thursday in response to an open records request by the newspaper.
Kornya noted other Iowa communities, including Des Moines and Sioux City, use rental certification revocation as additional incentive for landlords to follow city health and safety directives.
"It stops the right to evict for nonpayment until violations are fixed" and landlords can no longer collect rent until violations are addressed, cutting off their income stream from the rental properties, Konya said.
"It works well in other communities and doesn’t cost the city anything extra," he said.
Under city code, Davenport officials may revoke a property’s rental license for "frequent and recurrent" violations of city code; serious life-safety violations that require the property to be vacated; failure to correct code violations upon a third re-inspection; failure of the property owner or manager to appear for three scheduled inspections or re-inspections in a row; or for submitting false information to the city.
Spiegel, the Davenport city administrators, said threatening to revoke Crestwood owners' rental license works in theory.
"I think in a normal circumstance with a normal set of players maybe that would be a rational approach," Spiegel said. "This is an interesting scenario where, unfortunately, for the past two years (violations) have been ignored in spite of how many city inspections and how many fines (have been issued). None of those have been motivating at this point. It's not to say (license revocation) won't be a next step for us, but for right now — knowing that we are displacing one set of residents — we don't want to" displace another.
"If we take their license today, all of those tenants (on Heatherton Drive) are immediately impacted, too," she said. "And finding housing is a challenge right now. Supply is an issue, and we want to be really thoughtful about how we take actions against the property owner and the fines and what not ... without over impacting any residents. We don't want to create sort of a second wave of residents who get punished because we're punishing the property owner."
Spiegel added while Crestwood tenants "may not be as well cared for as people deserve," that "their safety, today, isn't in jeopardy.
"It may not be the best condition, and I think we would all agree with that, based on what we know," but there's no immediate danger to life, limb, property or safety of the public, Spiegel said.
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson on Wednesday said he wants "more teeth" to the city's rental inspection and property maintenance code.
"Yes, I'm disgusted," Matson said. "Maybe they need their license taken away. It is not acceptable, and we're certainly looking at that."