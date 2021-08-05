Davenport condemned their apartments. 24 hours later the landlord demanded rent

Kornya noted other Iowa communities, including Des Moines and Sioux City, use rental certification revocation as additional incentive for landlords to follow city health and safety directives.

"It stops the right to evict for nonpayment until violations are fixed" and landlords can no longer collect rent until violations are addressed, cutting off their income stream from the rental properties, Konya said.

"It works well in other communities and doesn’t cost the city anything extra," he said.

Under city code, Davenport officials may revoke a property’s rental license for "frequent and recurrent" violations of city code; serious life-safety violations that require the property to be vacated; failure to correct code violations upon a third re-inspection; failure of the property owner or manager to appear for three scheduled inspections or re-inspections in a row; or for submitting false information to the city.

Spiegel, the Davenport city administrators, said threatening to revoke Crestwood owners' rental license works in theory.