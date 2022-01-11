Davenport condemned their apartments, displacing renters. And it may do so again

Dozens of Davenport renters and their families — many of whom live paycheck to paycheck, are elderly or have a disability — were forced to find new homes this past August amid an affordable housing crisis and pandemic because their apartments had become unlivable.
Now, roughly 20 renters face a similar prospect as the same Minnesota-based housing cooperative has failed to make repairs to address substandard housing conditions at another of its Davenport rental properties, according to city emails, notices and orders obtained by the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus through a public records request.
City officials performed numerous inspections and ordered repairs to respond to substandard housing conditions at Crestwood Apartments on E. 37th Street, behind Dahl Ford Davenport on East Kimberly Road, to little effect.
Inspections revealed apartment buildings infested with mold, mildew, rodents and insects; with leaking roofs, ceilings, plumbing and walls; missing or inoperable smoke and carbon monoxide detectors; with exposed wiring, and "questionable" gas-fired furnaces that were improperly maintained; and with deteriorated or missing doors and window screens and deteriorated decks.
Conditions eventually deteriorated to the point where the city of Davenport deemed the properties uninhabitable and ordered them vacated in August.
Now, a similar situation plays out at Heatherton Apartments, which are owned by the same Minnesota-based group.
Different location, similar issues
The city issued notices and orders to Heatherton Apartments Cooperative of Forest Lake, Minn., last summer to remedy more than two dozen housing violations.
City inspectors found areas of visible water damage on each floor at 3547 Heatherton Drive and unsanitary conditions inside and out of all three buildings owned by the housing cooperative, which also include 3539 and 3553 Heatherton Drive. The three buildings include 12 units each.
A city code enforcement officer directed management and ownership to "remove/properly dispose of all animal feces/waste, clean and sanitize the entire dwelling/unit, and maintain the dwelling/unit in a sanitary condition."
The notices dated June 16 also direct management and ownership to repair or replace deteriorated porches and inoperable or missing smoke detectors. Inspectors also found holes in common hallways; missing doorknobs from exterior doors; windows that do not lock; an excessive accumulation of trash and debris; leaking toilets; deteriorated or missing sections of ceiling plaster, drywall and/or sheetrock; mold and mildew; exterior walls that are not weather-tight; and a unit infested with "fleas/gnats."
City officials sent a final notice dated June 28 stating "violations/sub-standard conditions have not been corrected" at 3547 Heatherton Drive. A similar notice dated Aug. 6 was sent regarding 3553 Heatherton Drive.
Notices and orders dated Sept. 15 and Nov. 2 were also sent detailing code violations and corresponding repairs for all three buildings. The properties were re-inspected Dec. 9.
"While some items were completed there are remaining items to be repaired," Rich Oswald, director of neighborhood services for the city of Davenport, responded in an email.
The city issued a new notice and order with a new re-inspection date set for late January.
"If the property fails the third inspection, the sixty-day process of vacating properties would begin and all tenants would be immediately notified," Oswald wrote.
City officials and records indicate the real estate investment and property management companies tied to Heatherton Apartments are managed by Ryan Schmidt of Forest Lake, Minn. Schmidt did not return multiple messages seeking comment.
An attorney representing the Minnesota ownership and management groups also did not return a message seeking comment for this article.
An issue not immediately rectified
Oswald wrote the city's violation process did not begin until last fall, when Heather Apartments came due for its regular two-year inspection and violations were found. That despite notices of code violations and orders for repairs dating back to June.
Oswald, in an email, said violations noted over the summer were in response to specific tenant concerns and complaints, whereas the regular rental inspection looks at the property as a whole.
He added if a complaint is verified, a property owner may either choose to make repairs or discontinue leasing that particular unit.
"If the unit is no longer leased, we track it in our system as substandard and requires a passed inspection before re-occupation is allowed," Oswald wrote.
In the case of Heatherton Apartments, Oswald wrote half of the apartments are currently unoccupied and management is not leasing to any new tenants.
Notices sent by the city last summer also warned: "failure to comply with this notice and order may result in a municipal infraction citation being issued ordering you to appear in Scott County District Court." Notices sent in the fall also warned: "failure to comply with this official notice may result in a citation being issued, and/or revocation of your rental license, if applicable, and/or significant penalty fees being issued."
To date, the city has not issued a citation or revoked Heatherton Apartments Cooperative's rental license, but has charged approximately $3,800 in fees.
Asked why the city has not cited Heatherton Apartments Cooperative or moved to revoke its rental license, given the Minnesota-based company's repeated failures to correct code violations at its Davenport properties, Oswald replied in an email that doing so would "create a greater hardship for the tenants."
"It is never the city's goal to go to an immediate shut down of any facility due to the disruption that can cause for tenants," he wrote. "The city's ultimate goal is to ensure an apartment is safe to inhabit and meets minimum code standards. If the rental license had been pulled during the Crestwood abatement process, there would have been an additional 36 units ordered vacated (at Heatherton), and it would have created a greater hardship/displacement."
Oswald noted the management group out of Minnesota is marketing the properties for sale. As such, "the city is choosing to work with them for a favorable outcome for the tenants versus pulling the rental license at this time," he wrote.
The ownership group does not own any other properties in Daveport outside of Crestwood and Heatherton, according to city officials.
Asked how it was the city allowed violations to linger at Heatherton Apartments — given repeated assurances made by city officials this summer, including by the mayor, that they are committed to rooting out and holding bad actors accountable — Oswald responded that "(t)he nature of the violations between these facilities and Crestwood are similar, however, the Crestwood violation(s) were much more severe in the progression of the issues.
"With real estate ownership companies, there can be a large difference in how properties are maintained based on the nature of their local management structure," he wrote. "It is the city's understanding that the manager was different for these facilities, therefore response time and action plans have been different."
Aldermen defend city's actions
Iowa Legal Aid has filed a lawsuit alleging Crestwood Apartments Cooperative unjustly enriched itself by charging and retaining rent for housing that was unsafe and uninhabitable.
"(T)his case involves human beings who have been subjected to extreme degradation, humiliation, and risk of – if not actual – physical harm, due to the defendants' complete failure to maintain even the most basic housing quality standards that most of us in our society take for granted," according to the lawsuit.
Asked if the city bore some responsibility by allowing the owner to continue to rent substandard housing, Ward 2 Ald. Maria Dickmann, whose ward includes Heatherton Apartments, argued city officials are "doing what we can with the tools that we have" and "within the letter of the law."
Dickmann, too, said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic complicated and temporarily hindered inspection and enforcement efforts.
"Hopefully, we won't run into that type of situation again," Dickmann said.
Ward 3 Ald. Marion Meginnis — who has been a vocal advocate for safe, affordable housing in the city — argued city officials have been diligent about inspecting properties and working with owners to comply with city housing standards and make ordered repairs while avoiding displacing large groups of renters. Meginnis, though, said she was not familiar with the housing inspection history and violations at the Heatherton Apartments.
"The city’s job is inspection and making sure housing is safe," she said. "We have not reduced requirements for safety, but if we’re very, very strict people will have to find other places to live. ... Is a person better off with nowhere to live or a place where maybe a landlord is working on things?"
Meginnis added: "If you want strong, safe housing, you have to balance that if a landlord is making an effort … to work with them rather than have people have to vacate their apartments."
She and other city officials, including Mayor Mike Matson, said the goal is to encourage compliance through better communication and information to tenants and landlords about the city's rental inspection program and condition of rental property, and to apply consistent enforcement under an inspection program that's clearly outlined for owners.
Matson was unavailable for comment.
Davenport aldermen will meet Wednesday to approve changes to the city's rental inspection program. Landlords who repeatedly fail to fix housing code violations would face higher penalties. Tenants as well would be notified of failed re-inspections and given 60 days warning that they may be required to vacate the property if the owner fails to make ordered repairs.
At least one city official, though, says the changes are insufficient to compel negligent landlords to fix substandard housing.
"It gives an early warning for the tenants, but it doesn't take care of getting deficiencies corrected on the landlord's part," Ald. Judith Lee, ward 8, said. "It doesn't address the city itself taking action to force the landlord to fix deficiencies. It gives residents time to find something else."
But a shortage of affordable housing in the Quad-Cities region means there aren’t a lot of options for low-income renters, Lee said.