Davenport congregation wants to build church on wooded land. City code says otherwise.

A Davenport congregation that's been meeting in a gymnasium for the last three and a half years wants to build a permanent home in the woods.

Davenport zoning code, city staff and Plan and Zoning Commission members say otherwise.

"It's changing people's lives," said Rock Church Ministries member and project architect Joshua Arguello, of Davenport. "Our church is doing amazing things with that little building. And for us to be able to have a facility that will be operational seven days a week and not just on Sunday mornings, we know that we are going to grow and we know that it will instill a value in the community around it."

Davenport City Council will meet Wednesday to consider a requests from Rock Church Ministries to rezone a 3.53-acre wooded lot south of the Davenport public works facility off East 46th Street and north of Davenport Memorial Park cemetery from open space to single-family residential in order to build the church.

Senior Pastor Dan Lorentzen purchased the property more than a decade ago and donated the land to the church in 2020 for the purpose of building a permanent home for the congregation of 150 to 200 members.