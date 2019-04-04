Davenport aldermen are considering adding a transportation network expansion plan for cyclists and pedestrians to the city’s list of long-term goals, something advocates say could help retain and attract residents, grow the economy and boost public health.
Called “Davenport GO,” the plan was commissioned by the city nearly two years ago. Should aldermen vote to accept the plan — a likely outcome at next Wednesday’s council meeting — some of the individual projects listed in the now-completed report might find their way into capital improvement budgets down the line.
Proponents say the vision outlined in Davenport GO would increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists, reduce vehicle emissions and draw more cycle enthusiasts to the city. They also contend suggested changes — like more bike lanes and walkways — would improve public health by encouraging people to exercise more.
During a public hearing in City Hall on Wednesday night, members of several interest groups and community organizations came out to voice support, including Downtown Davenport Partnership, River Action Inc., Visit Quad Cities and the Quad Cities Bicycle Club. Dean Mathias, a member of the bike club, pointed to other area bike route expansions and the opportunity for federal money to be won in support of advancing those transportation models.
“You have a huge opportunity. I don’t want you to miss it,” said Mathias, a Milan resident who estimates he visits Davenport about five days per week for yoga, food and other things he likes. “I don’t want you to look in your rearview mirror and say, ‘Holy smokes, Davenport GO is gone.’ It saddens me to even think about that.”
The plan has relied in part on input from community members. Locals' top priorities for improving bicycle trips around the city include better crossings, protected bike lanes, increased bicycle access and kid-oriented bike safety activities, according to a related survey of around 350 Davenport residents.
Several aldermen indicated they would support the plan’s adoption when the matter is called up for a vote next week. Among them was Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large, who pointed to big biking races and trails as a growing attraction in the area.
“Those are all nice things, but that’s not the reason why I support a multi-modal transportation plan and I support this one. But I think any city worth its salt should be planning multi-modal transportation. If you want to travel in a city, not everything should be car-centric.”
City administrators outline capital projects annually for city council consideration. Aldermen already approved next year’s budget last month without any money earmarked for Davenport GO projects, meaning it could be a while, if ever, before any of those ideas are put in place.
“Some of this stuff costs money, and you’re not going to implement a plan this big straight away,” Gripp said. “We’ve got a lot of things that take our resources, but you need to have a plan because you don’t know when the next big state or federal project happens and they come to make changes in your city, and you’re caught off-guard and you don’t have a plan.”