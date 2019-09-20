Six candidates running for open seats or against reelection-seeking officeholders are having a cookout and meet-and-greet this weekend as they look for voter support in Davenport's upcoming city elections.
The gathering runs 1-4 p.m. Sunday in LeClaire Park. Burgers, hot dogs, chips and treats will be served, said Phil Armer, a co-organizer and 3rd Ward candidate challenging Alderwoman Marion Meginnis.
Other council office-seekers expected to be there are co-organizer Tim Kelly, one of six running for the open 5th Ward spot; Alexandra Dermody, one of two running for the open 7th; Jeff Bass, one of three challenging longtime 4th Ward Alderman Ray Ambrose; and Dirk Hillard, one of two seeking the open 8th Ward seat.
You have free articles remaining.
Mayoral candidate Elizabeth VanCamp, a social media specialist with University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, is also expected to attend.
Armer said Friday the candidates share similar views on how they would approach governing the city, including positions on affordable housing, social justice initiatives and flood prevention.
Davenport’s primary election is Oct. 8. Primary contests are being held for mayor and the 3rd, 4th and 5th wards. The top two performers from each will advance to the general election Nov. 5.