Davenport council denies church rezoning request to build permanent home

The congregation has been meeting in a cross-fit gym for the past 3 1/2 years and is outgrowing the space, Arguello said.

Fellow church member Ary Rashidi told aldermen, "You have an opportunity before you to tangibly increase the joy, hope and happiness of several hundred of your citizens."

Senior Pastor Dan Lorentzen purchased the property more than a decade ago and donated the land to the church in 2020 for the purpose of building a permanent home for the congregation of 250 members.

At the time Lorentzen purchased the property, the site was zoned for residential use, which allows for places of worship. However, a 2019 rewrite of Davenport's zoning codes and ordinances, intended to clarify permitted land uses for future development and improve some of the city’s older corridors, resulted in the property being reclassified as open space.

"I understand that there's a vision involved here," said Alderwoman Maria Dickmann, Ward 2, who voted against the rezoning along with Alderwoman Judith Lee, Ward 8, and Alderman Ben Jobgen, Ward 6.