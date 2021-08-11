Davenport council denies church rezoning request to build permanent home

Davenport city council members on Wednesday failed to overturn a recommendation denying a request by a Davenport congregation to build a permanent home in the woods.
Alderman voted 7-3, one vote shy of a required eight-vote super majority, to approve a request to rezone a 3.53-acre wooded lot south of the Davenport public works facility off East 46th Street from open space to single-family residential to allow Rock Church Ministries to move forward with plans to build a church.
The city's Plan and Zoning Commission had recommended that aldermen deny the application, requiring eight votes of council for passage. Plan and Zoning Commission members determined the proposed church is incompatible with the city's future land-use map, showing the area is intended for developed parks, recreation areas, golf courses and cemeteries.
"We understand that a church is not a building, it's a people," said Rock Church Ministries member and project architect Joshua Arguello, of Davenport. "But we also understand what it takes to get someone through those doors. ... In our case, we feel that a new facility would be an effective tool in evangelism."
The congregation has been meeting in a cross-fit gym for the past 3 1/2 years and is outgrowing the space, Arguello said.
Fellow church member Ary Rashidi told aldermen, "You have an opportunity before you to tangibly increase the joy, hope and happiness of several hundred of your citizens."
Senior Pastor Dan Lorentzen purchased the property more than a decade ago and donated the land to the church in 2020 for the purpose of building a permanent home for the congregation of 250 members.
At the time Lorentzen purchased the property, the site was zoned for residential use, which allows for places of worship. However, a 2019 rewrite of Davenport's zoning codes and ordinances, intended to clarify permitted land uses for future development and improve some of the city’s older corridors, resulted in the property being reclassified as open space.
"I understand that there's a vision involved here," said Alderwoman Maria Dickmann, Ward 2, who voted against the rezoning along with Alderwoman Judith Lee, Ward 8, and Alderman Ben Jobgen, Ward 6.
"But, as a council member, I feel the responsibility is to the vision for the city of Davenport. And the council had a vision for ... what Davenport would look like," Dickmann said. "And so while I hope this church will choose to invest in Davenport regardless of how the vote goes, I have to, for my clear conscience, vote in the best interest of what I think is best for Davenport."
Lee and Jobgen argued that building a church at the site would be costly and made little sense. The steep, wooded property, lacks any street or utility access and lies near a floodplain.
Lee, too, argued the rezoning and extension of utilities would open adjoining wooded lots to the north to development.
"It was identified as open space because it has rough terrain and it’s so steep. There was a reason for not developing it," Lee said of the property. "It’s not that I’m against the church. It's not that I'm against your vision, your dreams. It's that I’m looking at ... what’s best for the city, and you do have options."
Lorentzen also owns undeveloped land to the east with street access that Lee argued would be more suitable for a church and is properly zoned for such development.
Lorentzen, after the meeting, said the property was too small and only good for building homes.
Aldermen Kyle Gripp, at-large, pointed out that the church could have been built at any time before the rewrite of the zoning codes and ordinances.
"(Lorentzen) and his church congregation had a vision," Gripp said. "We changed the zoning ... and I think the church and the property owner should have the opportunity to see that vision through."
Aldermen JJ Condon, at-large, and Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, Ward 3, echoed Gripp.
Lorentzen, after the meeting, said he "was very disappointed" but expected the church will "probably be back doing this again next year."
City code states a subsequent application for the same zoning approval will not be reviewed if submitted within a year of having been denied, unless there is substantial new evidence or a significant mistake of law or fact that led to denial.