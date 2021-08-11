Davenport council denies church rezoning request to build permanent home

Fellow church member Ary Rashidi told aldermen, "You have an opportunity before you to tangibly increase the joy, hope and happiness of several hundred of your citizens."

Senior Pastor Dan Lorentzen purchased the property more than a decade ago and donated the land to the church in 2020 for the purpose of building a permanent home for the congregation of 250 members.

At the time Lorentzen purchased the property, the site was zoned for residential use, which allows for places of worship. However, a 2019 rewrite of Davenport's zoning codes and ordinances, intended to clarify permitted land uses for future development and improve some of the city’s older corridors, resulted in the property being reclassified as open space.

"I understand that there's a vision involved here," said Alderwoman Maria Dickmann, Ward 2, who voted against the rezoning along with Alderwoman Judith Lee, Ward 8, and Alderman Ben Jobgen, Ward 6.

"But, as a council member, I feel the responsibility is to the vision for the city of Davenport. And the council had a vision for ... what Davenport would look like," Dickmann said. "And so while I hope this church will choose to invest in Davenport regardless of how the vote goes, I have to, for my clear conscience, vote in the best interest of what I think is best for Davenport."