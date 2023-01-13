Davenport council denies Gilly's Corner Tap's liquor license after shooting last week

Davenport denied the liquor license of a west-end bar in a close vote Wednesday after a shooting outside the business last week left one person dead and another injured.

Gilly's Corner Tap owner Alicia Goossens made a plea to council members on Wednesday to renew the license, which was up for a routine approval, saying she had made changes after a shooting down the street in 2022 and was willing to work further with the city. Plus, she said, the shooting happened outside the Gilly's building.

"I can control what happens in my bar and in my parking lot. I cannot control what happens out in the street," Goossens said, emphasizing that she's a long-time resident who's invested in the west end, that her kids work in the kitchen, and the community's safety is her "number one priority."

But it wasn't enough to sway the council.

Aldermen voted 5-4 Wednesday to deny renewing the liquor license of Gilly's Corner Tap, 2148 W. 3rd Street.

Several aldermen cited concern that the city had been working with Goossens for months and offered recommendations to deter violence, but the bar had not consistently implemented the city's recommendations, such as a higher cover charge for later hours or closing early.

"I'm pleased that there had been changes but apparently it was not sufficient, and now we have someone dead, someone wounded ... We have a neighborhood that is terrorized by this," Ald. Marion Meginnis, Ward 3, said Wednesday. "I have grave concerns about the establishment and how it functions. I don't believe the issues are addressed."

The move to deny a liquor license has in recent history been a symbolic rebuke from the city council. The license-holder can appeal to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, which regulates liquor and licensing in the state.

Goossens said Thursday she plans to make an appeal to the state regulatory agency, and if unsuccessful, would still operate, selling food and non-liquor drink options.

A law change in 2022, however, allows cities to go to court to ask a judge to revoke an bar's liquor license over concerns for public safety if the state's regulatory division allows the business to continue with a liquor license.

The Iowa Restaurant Association had opposed the bill over concerns that it could hold an establishment responsible for an incident hundreds of feet from the property and potentially deter owners or managers from calling 911 if they believed they would be held responsible.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Davenport Police Department, the shooting happened at 3rd and Pine Street outside Gilly's Corner Tap. According to police, at 2:19 a.m., officers found two men suffering gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. One of the men, 40, was pronounced dead, while the other man, 33, had what police called serious injuries.

Police arrested Zachary Lee Beverlin, 28, of Davenport, charges of first-degree murder and willful injury in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and Police Chief Jeff Bladel declined to provide more details.

According to city attorney Tom Warner, the city took "nuisance abatement action" against Gilly's Tap in early 2022, when, he said, two people tied to Gilly's shot at each other down the street, firing a round into a nearby bar.

As part of the abatement action, Warner said the city drew up an agreement with the owners of Gilly's on actions they would take to address public safety concerns. From April to June, Gilly's was required to close at midnight, Warner said.

After the agreement, "things improved," he said.

But one of the items in the agreement was that the owner needed to ensure that no firearms or other dangerous weapons are in customer possession on the property. Gilly's is still under nuisance abatement action status, Warner said.

"It's pretty early since the most recent shooting tied to that establishment, but the information that I've been given indicates that they had at least one armed customer and that this shooting came out of that business; it occurred outside, but it came out of this business," the city attorney said.

There seemed to be some disagreement between city staff and the Gilly's owner about where the victims and suspect were in the time just before the shooting and how long Gilly's was open the night it occurred.

Goossens said the suspect and victims in the Jan. 5 shooting who were in the bar beforehand "did not need to be escorted out. They were not a problem inside," and that the shooting happened after the bar closed at 2 a.m.

Goossens said she herself was at the bar just until 1 a.m., because there was "hardly anyone in there. I didn't see a problem."

Warner said information he had been give indicated that "there were people in the bar after 2 a.m."

Goossens told aldermen that for more than a year, Gilly's has screened people for weapons using a metal detecting wand and at one time had three security guards working for the establishment. Now, Gilly's employs one security worker, she said, but is hiring for more.

At one time, she said, she put up no loitering signs as the city recommended, but they were torn down. Goossens said she'd ordered more signs on banning loitering, backpacks, and baggy clothes.

Gilly's had also experimented with pulling some types of liquor from the shelves that "bad elements" were ordering, she said.

"I'm very concerned about why these types of people are in our community, allowed to go to places open to the public," Goossens said. "That's my concern. I'm concerned as a business owner who's only trying to bring good things to our community."

Mayor Mike Matson recommended council members vote down the liquor license.

"You've been given chances," Matson said to Goossens. "I appreciate your interest tonight, that you'd like to improve. And if this gets appealed ... we would be happy to talk to you again. But we've done that. And for whatever reason, at least from our observation from our legal staff, there's a gun involved and it was in your place and a murder happened."

At least a dozen residents attended the meeting in support of Goossens. After the vote, many stood up to leave, grumbling about the vote.

Matson told one resident "be quiet" and told people to exit in a sharp tone. The resident accused Davenport leaders of discounting Black, Latino, and poor residents, and filed out behind Goossens and her other supporters.

Alds. Maria Dickmann, Derek Cornette, Robby Ortiz, and Tim Kelly voted to renew the liquor license. Alds. Kyle Gripp, JJ Condon, Rick Dunn, Marion Meginnis, and Ben Jobgen, voted no on the renewal. Ald. Judith Lee was absent.

"I have the community's best interests at heart," Goossens said after the vote. "My son is upstairs from here. Safety is a priority of ours. I think the problem is deeper than just my establishment. If they take my liquor license, these bad elements will still be in our community and they will go somewhere else."

