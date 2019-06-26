A rezoning request that would have allowed northwest side GD Xpress gas station to expand its business was rejected by Davenport’s city council Wednesday night after concerned neighbors have lobbied against the proposal in City Hall over the last several weeks.
Davenport aldermen killed the measure with a 5-5 vote. A supermajority of eight aldermen was needed to advance the matter, because the city’s planning and zoning commission had recommended it be denied.
Neighbors have visited City Hall in recent weeks in opposition, blaming the gas station for creating traffic problems and increased litter of alcoholic containers in the area. Others have also raised issues with the volume of police calls to the business, though Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski has said the gas station does not pose a heightened concern for law enforcement compared to similar establishments.
Robert Ortiz, representing GD Xpress, made a last-ditch effort to move the proposal forward when he addressed the council. He said the business would accept certain conditions that have been a chief concern for some, saying the gas station would not move to a 24-hour operation or increase its volume of liquor sales.
And he said the expansion of the business would actually ameliorate some of the concerns neighbors had brought, calling for council to approve what he had hoped would be a good investment for the neighborhood. Design plans for the area showed the existing building would eventually be leveled, and a new structure roughly double in size would be placed behind the demolished one.
Alderwoman Kerri Tompkins, whose 8th Ward encompasses the gas station, has supported the proposal’s advancement, saying the business owner has been a responsible and good neighbor in her district. Though she reaffirmed that stance with an “aye” vote Wednesday night, not enough aldermen followed that lead to salvage the proposal.
Aldermens' concerns included the accusations from neighbors about litter, the appearance that more liquor could be sold in the neighborhood for longer, and the intended use of the space under the city’s long term plans.
Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, said she saw no reason to “reward” the business simply because the issues with littered trash have been resolved recently, saying they should have been addressed to begin with. She added that the proposed changes would install denser commercial activity in an area that’s supposed to be mainly residential.
“I certainly understand (the neighbors’) concerns, and I certainly cannot support this,” Meginnis said.
Alderwoman Rita Rawson, 5th Ward, agreed with Meginnis’ note about trash pickup, saying: “Everyone should have been picking up the trash anyway this whole time. Not just in the last two weeks so it looks cute.”
Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large, raised an apparent contradiction between the city’s long-term plan and the planned rezoning.
Gripp noted the city’s recently changed zoning map, a sweeping amendment that redefined property zoning across Davenport, had classified GD Xpress in its current zoning category for a reason.
While the gas station has a grandfathered ability to sell liquor, that privilege may not be available to whomever buys the land in the future — something that was done by design. Gripp said the city already is quite limited in its ability to exercise control over establishments that sell liquor.
“We really don’t have that many tools in our toolbox to help us with this. We know that liquor stores are bad for neighborhoods but once they’re there we don’t have the tools to remove them,” Gripp said, adding: “I think by up-zoning this … you’re solidifying the fact that the liquor store is going to sit on the corner for now and forever.”