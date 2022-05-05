Davenport council renews liquor license for GD Xpress, site of fatal shooting

With little fanfare, Davenport city council members recently approved the liquor license for GD Xpress, a gas station and liquor store on the corner of West 46th and Pine Street which was the site of a fatal February shooting.

Council members in March postponed a vote on a routine approval of the business' liquor license to "bring attention to the fact that there was a homicide there" and to receive more information on why it happened at the business, Ward 8 Alderwoman Judith Lee said.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski told council members at a March city council meeting that GD Xpress owner Jasveer Saini has cooperated with police during the investigation into the homicide and other incidents. When asked, Sikorski said it didn't appear there was anything the owner could've done to prevent what happened.

He added that calls for service to GD Xpress didn't appear to be "alarmingly more than any other place."

"After five weeks, there was no reason not to pass it on," Lee said Wednesday.

Lee, though, said she still wants more information on the fatal shooting that killed 25-year-old Corey Martin.

Demetrius Ray Howard Jr., of Davenport, is accused of shooting Martin after they fought at the gas station and convenience store at 4607 N. Pine St., according to Scott County court records.

"Was it a coincidence they ended up there? Or was it planned? Why did it happen there?" Lee asked.

Lee added that revoking the liquor license wouldn't have been the ultimate vehicle for addressing gun violence, but it "certainly was able to bring attention to the issue."

Saini said he was glad the city council approved the liquor license and realized there was little they could've done to prevent the tragedy.

"A family lost a loved one," Saini added. "We try our best to not let that happen here, but sometimes these things are out of our control."

