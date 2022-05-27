Davenport council votes to reduce window of time fireworks can be set off

Davenport has taken steps to shorten the hours residents can legally set off fireworks this Fourth of July.

Davenport aldermen voted Wednesday 7-2 to shorten the window to set off fireworks by four hours on July 3 and 4. One alderman was absent.

It's the first of three votes the council takes on a new ordinance, but it shows that shortening the window has broad support on the council.

At-Large Alderman Kyle Gripp, however, in casting a 'no' vote expressed concern limiting the hours would further tax law enforcement and be confusing to residents who try to follow the ordinance.

Currently, Davenport allows consumer fireworks to be set off from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4. The council has voted to change that window to 5-10 p.m. on those two days.

"My goal through this process has not been to make staffs' life more difficult or their job more difficult. I'm just merely asking a question of can we try to possibly affect behaviors to achieve the outcomes that we want?" asked Ward 6 Alderman Ben Jobgen, who suggested limiting the hours in response to a change in state law that city staff expect will make fireworks more accessible to residents.

All agree fireworks become a nuisance in the weeks ahead and after the Fourth, but since officers have to essentially catch the offender as they are lighting the firework, Gripp said shortening the hours is unlikely to prevent people from setting off fireworks in the weeks before and after. The city issued 10 citations between June 1 and July 8, according to a records request.

"The issue is not on July 3 and 4th between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m.," Gripp said. "Typically that nuisance is the the three weeks preceding the Fourth of July and the three weeks after the fourth of July, and people setting off fireworks from 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. And that is the real nuisance. This will not decrease that nuisance."

Eighth Ward Alderman Judith Lee said she voted no because she wanted to get the ball rolling on mailers outlining the rules for Davenport residents shooting off fireworks, which city officials say will be more effective the earlier they're sent out. The mailer also warned residents of potential fines for unlawful discharge. A first offense could cost up to $400 including court costs.

"It's not that I disagree with this but I think it's wise on my part too, to vote no on the change of hours just to get things moving, and to avoid making too many factor changes at one time and let's see what we can do about next year and start a little earlier," Lee said before the vote.

