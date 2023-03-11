When he was five years old, Collin Duncan told a therapist screening him for ADHD that he was a boy when answering a standard gender question.

His mother, Jennifer Timm, corrected him.

"And he looked at us like we were crazy," Timm said.

"At the time, the recommendations from the doctors were to correct him and then just kind of leave it alone," she said. "So, he spent 10 years trying to wear dresses and be a girl, and he was always completely awkward. His mental health started suffering severely until he finally let us know that he couldn't deal with trying to be a girl anymore."

At that time, Timm said, Duncan had already been seeing a therapist, and the family felt at the end of their rope.

So, Duncan started using he/him pronouns and began going to the University of Iowa's LGBTQ Clinic. It was a big relief, he said.

"I've just been this cheerful little lad ever since," said Duncan, a student at Davenport West High School.

The clinic prescribed him a puberty blocker, his mom said, but not until after he'd received a recommendation from a mental health provider. Duncan's parents gave a written statement, approving the care and signing off on a multiple-page information sheet that detailed the impacts of the medication and any possible side effects.

Duncan would have to discontinue the medication or look out of state for continued care if a bill passed by Iowa lawmakers last week is signed into law by Iowa's governor, who backs the legislation.

That bill, Senate File 538, would ban doctors from prescribing puberty blockers or cross-sex hormone therapy, such as estrogen or testosterone, to a transgender person under the age of 18. Major medical associations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, recommends providing gender-affirming care to children.

The bill also bars doctors from performing surgery on a minor's genitalia that would sterilize or reconstruct to differ from their sex at birth. Lawmakers who support the bill say it will prevent young people from making irreversible decisions about their gender identity.

But surgery, Timm said, wasn't an option presented to them, and she wouldn't have approved if it was.

"He's my child. I should get to say what medical care is appropriate for him," she said. "To me, it's just like somebody saying that he's got cancer, but we're not going to give him the medication for it because he's not an adult."

Duncan and Timm were among more than 100 advocates for LGBTQ Iowans that rallied Saturday in Davenport to protest bills passing the Iowa Legislature that detractors say would curtail rights of LGBTQ Iowans.

Rally-goers carried signs, rainbow flags and bundled up to withstand the mid-March cold snap to march and hear speakers decry bills moving through the Iowa Legislature — and to see a few drag performers.

"What's happening to our LGBT community, we will not let stand," said organizer Mary Francis, of Moline, as she welcomed the crowd.

The event, called PROUD to Stand for Equality, follows several others across Iowa, including at the state Capitol in Des Moines and a multi-school student walkout earlier this month that included Bettendorf High School.

Francis listed names of transgender people across the U.S. who have died since the start of the year. The Human Rights Campaign tracks fatal violence against transgender people and reported at least 32 transgender people were killed in 2022.

"This is why showing up, showing our legislators, educating them, matters. We have lost too many so far this year," Francis said.

Organizers also planned performances by three drag performers. Duncan was one of them. He lip synched to, "You Can't Take Me" by Bryan Adams and Hans Zimmer.

One of the lyrics: "Don't judge a thing 'til you know what's inside it."

"If you tell me you want a drag ban, what I do is give you drag performers in a park," Francis quipped.

Iowa lawmakers have rapidly moved LGBTQ-related bills through the Legislature.

Several measures passed one or both of the chambers last week on mostly party-line votes.

Iowa senators passed a bill that specifies which bathrooms transgender students may use. The bill, Senate File 482, prohibits people from entering a school restroom that does not align with their biological sex. Students would need parental approval to request an accommodation, such as using a single-occupancy or staff bathroom. Supporters of the bill say its goal is to protect women in single-sex spaces.

The Iowa House this past week passed a bill that would restrict teachers from instructing on gender or sexual orientation in Kindergarten through 6th grades.

A few LGBTQ proposals did not make it past a “funnel” deadline, which requires bills to pass out of a full House or Senate committee. Senate File 348, which would’ve banned minors from attending drag shows, did not advance.

A bill that would put a constitutional amendment to voters defining marriage as between a man and a woman, effectively banning same-sex marriage, also did not advance. Davenport’s Luana Stoltenberg and Muscatine’s Mark Cisneros were among eight Republicans that introduced the bill.

A Democrat-backed bill that would’ve codified a 2009 Iowa Supreme Court decision that legalized gay marriage in Iowa also failed the funnel.