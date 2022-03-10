Davenport delays vote on renewing convenience store liquor license after fatal shooting

Lisa Dockery was silent Monday morning as her snow shovel scraped the walkway in front of her half of the duplex she rents on West 46th Street.

A 20-year resident of the neighborhood, Dockery considered some of the questions raised in the wake of the Feb. 28 shooting of Corey Martin in GD Xpress, a combination gas station and liquor store on the corner of West 46th and West Pine streets.

"There's a lot of traffic on both streets now," Dockery said as she ducked into her one-car garage to store the shovel and find some shelter from the morning's chilling wind gusts. "The traffic, I think, comes from the cheap gas. But I don't know if there is anything that could have been done to prevent the killing of that kid. Twenty-three? I don't care who you are, you're still a kid at 23. I guess I don't know the answer."

Davenport Alderman Robby Ortiz posed the same question to the city's police chief, Paul Sikorski, at Wednesday night's city council meeting.

"The owner in question here — is there anything, in your opinion, that he could have done to prevent this horrific thing — sad thing — that happened?" Ortiz asked Sikorski.

"No. Not at all," Sikorski replied.

Aldermen voted 8-2, with Ortiz and Ward 1 Alderman Rick Dunn opposed, to table for two council cycles — about a month — a decision on whether to renew the convenience store's liquor license.

The decision to delay a vote on the license, however, does not affect GD Xpress' ability to sell alcohol. And should the council vote to revoke the liquor license, it could be overruled by Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, which regulates liquor licenses and investigates complaints.

Aldermen want more information

In making the motion to table a decision, Ward 8 Alderwoman Judith Lee, who represents the area that includes the gas station and convenience store, said she wanted more information from Davenport police about the fatal shooting.

Lee said she felt it was her "responsibility to take some kind of appropriate action."

"We need to recognize that a homicide occurred there, and support the Davenport Police Department's investigation into that," Lee said.

Ward 2 Alderwoman Maria Dickman said she supported Lee's motion because of complaints she's received over the years from residents who live across the street from the business.

Ward 1 Alderman Rick Dunn questioned what the council hoped to gain from postponing the vote on the business's liquor license.

"I know we're looking for more information, but I don't believe we're going to get more information," Dunn said. "It was an unfortunate incident, yes. … But I guess by tabling this, what more information are we trying to get here before we make a decision?"

Ward 6 Alderman Rob Jobgen said he would likely vote for the liquor license when it came around, but said he didn't see any problem in seeking more information.

Reached by phone Thursday morning, GD Xpress owner Jasveer Saini expressed sympathy for Martin's family and friends, saying "this tragedy is the last thing we want to see."

Saini said he hoped the members of the city council wouldn't vote to suspend the business' liquor license, adding that he felt GD Xpress was being held to an unfair standard when other businesses or establishments haven't been punished when violence happens on or near their property.

"There was about 20 calls in a year, and we deal with thousands of people every day," Saini said, referring to police calls for service to GD Xpress.

According to Saini neither the person who died nor the alleged shooter was purchasing alcohol.

"So I don't know what this has to do with the liquor license," Saini said.

Sikorski, the Davenport police chief, declined to comment on details of the shooting as Martin's death is still under investigation, including whether anyone involved was purchasing alcohol.

Saini added that GD Xpress has seen fewer customers in the last few weeks since the shooting and discussion by aldermen about delaying renewal of the business's liquor license.

"People are calling, 'Are you still selling liquor?'" Saini said. "People see the news, and they drive somewhere else. Not everyone knows what tables means, and they assume we don't sell alcohol anymore."

Calls for service

Davenport police prepared a report for city council members on calls for service to GD Xpress, which Sikorski said were "not alarmingly more than any other place."

"In looking at these, I haven't seen any trends that are alarming that I can see that are business-related," Sikorski said. "Certainly, when you have violent crime or drug overdoses or things like that at the establishment, it raises concern. It raises concern for all of us."

Sikorski, though, noted business owner Jasveer Saini has cooperated with police in their investigations into crimes committed at, near or surrounding the business.

"They have, when we asked for something, they seemingly drop what they're doing and assist us," Sikorski said, including for the ongoing investigation into Martin's death.

The Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus requested a list of police calls for service over the last 12 months to the address of GD Xpress and five other convenience stores located within about a 2-mile radius of the business.

GD Xpress' logged 26 calls for service over the 12-month period from March 7, 2021, to March 7, 2022, including three calls for reported weapons/firearms and one call related to suspected drug activity. Casey's at 1691 W. 53rd St. logged 54 calls for service over the same period, including two weapons/firearms calls. Kwik Star at 1650 W. Kimberly had 106 total calls, including two for weapons and firearms. Four calls were for reported drug activity and five calls were for reported assaults.

Not all calls for service are founded or substantiated.

A more detailed report spanning three years given to aldermen by the Davenport Police Department provided short descriptions for calls to service to GD Xpress.

Among those calls documented by the department:

Police last year found a woman passed out in the bathroom of the business, allegedly because of a drug overdose. Officers were called on a separate occasion for suspected drug activity because a man came out of the bathroom at GD Xpress and passed out

A weapons call in 2021 included a subject who "got mad that another patron took 'his' pump," according to the report. A person last year also called 911 claiming someone flashed a gun at them while they were at the gas station and convenience store. Video footage of the reported incident was inconclusive.

In 2020, a caller reported someone approached them while pumping gas, started a verbal argument and displayed a gun

In 2019, a caller reported 40 to 50 people fighting in the parking lot of the business. A responding officer reported 20 people fighting at the business.

Neighbors say guns, not liquor, a concern

Dockery, who lives on West 46th Street near GD Xpress, said Davenport police have knocked on her door three times in the past few years. All of the investigators' questions related to gun crimes. She weighed the role the sale of liquor at GD Xpress could play in the gun violence.

"Honestly, I don't see how selling liquor over there has much to do with people shooting, people killing each other," Dockery said. "I don't think people sit in the parking lot and get drunk and decide to shoot guns. And I don't think people are meeting up there to shoot at each other. That really doesn't make sense."

Three of Dockery's neighbors agreed with her assessment. They said guns, not liquor, are their concern.

"I feel like I hear gunshots around here fairly regularly," Dockery said. "It's not an everyday thing, but it is noticeable. And guns are on the news every night in Davenport. Guns must be everywhere and kids must have no problem getting them, because there are plenty of shootings all over town.

"It's really kind of funny, standing here talking about taking a liquor license from a business and ignoring the fact one kid shot another kid and it seems like no one asks where he got the gun to do that."

Demetrius Ray Howard Jr. of Davenport is accused of shooting Martin to death after they fought in the gas station, according to Scott County court records.

Howard, 23, is being held without bond on suspicion of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. A criminal complaint that is part of the court record accuses Howard of chasing Martin as he tried to flee, which was caught on security cameras.

"I didn't hear the shots that night," Dockery said, but witnessed police covering the body. "Then you hear it's a couple of kids and you think about the lives ruined by all this shooting.

"I lost it. I felt sick all that night. The next day I took a candle over there. I guess I was just trying to do something after something so terrible."

