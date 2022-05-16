Davenport estimates new fire station construction cost at $8.6 million

The new Davenport fire station is one step closer to construction after city council members recently approved a construction cost estimate.

City officials expect the new Fire Station No. 3, which will be constructed North Brady Street and Welcome Way at East 42nd Street, to cost $8.6 million to construct.

The city's six-year capital improvement budget, approved earlier this year, sets aside $10 million for the new fire station project. The city council OK'd $659,000 for Cedar Rapids-based OPN Architects to design the building.

The city will still need to solicit bids from construction companies.

The new location moves a fire station, built more than 50 years ago at 3506 Harrison St., out of the Duck Creek flood plain, and city officials say the new location will improve response times hampered by one-way traffic on Harrison Street.

A 2018 study of the Davenport fire department recommended a new station relocated out of the flood plain and expanded to respond to increased call volume in the northern part of the city and accommodate commercial and residential growth in that area.

According to designs unveiled in January, the new station will feature a 60-person community room that can serve as a storm shelter and public safety tactical operations center.

The new fire station will also feature decontamination rooms and positive-pressure vestibule "airlocks" to stop airflow to the station house from the apparatus bay. The designs also show decontamination and storage rooms where turnout gear can be placed to keep carcinogens and other toxins away from living areas.

The building also includes a second-floor training area, a dayroom, lounge, patio, nine dormitories, a lighted stair tower, and lighted brick cutout of the station's number – No. 3.

A public entrance plans to showcase history of the fire department, including a fire pole from the Harrison street station and a bell found in City Hall attic storage that may have hung from the building's tower or was part of an old Davenport fire station.

Previous estimates from the public works department anticipated soliciting and awarding a construction bid this summer, with construction finishing summer or fall of 2023.

