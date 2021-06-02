Davenport eyes more summer road work. See which streets are next on the city's list.

Davenport city officials plan to replace more neighborhood roads this year.
Davenport aldermen met Wednesday to discuss plans and specifications to reconstruct East 7th Street from Iowa Street to LeClaire Street, and LeClaire Street from East 6th Street to East 8th Street.
The historic, brick-lined East 7th Street will be reconstructed using salvaged bricks and changes will include new curbs and sidewalks, according to city officials. LeClaire Street will be reconstructed with a drain tile system, either asphalt or concrete depending on bid results. And all sidewalks will be replaced or repaired as part of this project, according to the city.
A timeline for the project was not available Wednesday. The estimated $905,600 project would be paid for using federal block grant dollars received by the city.
Aldermen next week will also consider:
- Awarding a $499,302 contract to Langman Construction of Rock Island to reconstruct Emerald Drive from West Lombard Street to West Central Park Avenue. If approved, construction is slated to begin within roughly the next month and be completed in less than two months.
"It's annoying, because you're typically removing access to your driveways, if you're directly affected" Clay Merritt, assistant public works director, said. "We'll have our contractors work as fast as possible. But, in the end I think you will enjoy kind of the aftermath of having a brand-new road, instead of the (deteriorating) sections that are there now."
- Awarding a $452,430 contract to Hawkeye Paving Corporation of Bettendorf to resurface Hickory Grove Road from just north of the intersection at West Central Park Avenue to just south of the bridge over Duck Creek.
- Awarding a $254,300 contract to Davenport Electric Contract Company of Davenport to install new traffic signals at Hickory Grove Road and Central Park Avenue.
If approved by council, resurfacing work on Hickory Grove Road is anticipated to begin in late summer or early fall and be completed within a month to two months, Merritt said.
Hickory Grove road will remain open during the resurfacing work.
"Traffic will be going alongside construction," Merritt said. "So we'll do a portion of the road, finish it, flip traffic control to the next section and then do that section as well."
The new traffic signal installation is estimated to be completed by November.