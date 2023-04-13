An unusually large number of Davenport firefighters were sworn into service Wednesday at City Hall.

Ten firefighters joined the city's ranks: Kyle Davis, Nicholas Marino, Kayla Jones, Nevin Goettsch, Megan Frey, Justinian Kelan Keimig, Logan Sehie, Aiden Gonzalez, Caleb Trier, Zackary Caddell.

"It has been almost 30 years since the fire department has had so many new members all at one time," said Fire Chief Mike Carlsten.

Timing played a role in the growth. The department had 10 openings that resulted from retirements, disability leave, and those moving to other departments or leaving the fire service. The department had exhausted all the names on its civil service list and was turning to a new one.

The 10 recruits were hired in December. They attended an eight-week in-house academy to prepare for state firefighter and hazmat certification testing. Once they passed those certifications, they started 24-hour-shifts in February, Carlsten said.

The swearing-in ceremonies are mostly ceremonial, and the new firefighters have been on the streets for two months.

"Our new members have made great progress in the past few months, and tonight is an opportunity to publicly recognize this is a special moment for these young men and young women," Carlsten told city council members Wednesday night.

The Davenport Fire Department is authorized at 137 employees, which includes 135 firefighters and 2 civilians, according to the city's website.

Even with the 10 hires, Carlsten said, the department is one firefighter short of full strength. He expects to conduct another academy session when there is a larger number of openings to fill — typically two to five.

He expects he won't have to wait long.

"Looking into my crystal ball, I'm probably looking at having to make another seven to 10 hires in the next year," Carlsten said. "It's a rollover evolution. We had a lot of growth in the early-to-mid 90s, and so those individuals are reaching retirement."