Davenport Fire Department receives international accreditation

The Davenport Fire Department recently received re-accreditation from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.
This is the third time the department has successfully completed the voluntary accreditation process, according to a city news release. The accreditation status is good for five years, with annual compliance reports due every July.
Davenport is one of approximately 290 fire and emergency services agencies worldwide to achieve the recognition, according to Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten.
"The accreditation process shows our community that the Davenport Fire Department demonstrates continual self-assessment, looks for opportunities for improvement, and is transparent and accountable through third-party verification and validation," Carlsten said in a statement.
He praised the "dedication and professionalism displayed by our members during this process.”
The accreditation process provides agencies with an improvement model to assess their service delivery and performance internally, and connects it with a team of peers from other agencies to evaluate their self-assessment, according to the release.