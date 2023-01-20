Davenport fire union, city propose four-year contract

Davenport firefighters would get a 3.5% raise over each of the next four years under a tentative agreement between the city and the union.

The contract covers 125 budgeted positions in a 137-employee department.

Negotiations between the City of Davenport and the Davenport Association of Professional Firefighters Local No. 17 began in November.

The tentative agreement, which is to go before the City Council for a vote next week, includes a 3.5% general wage increase applied July 1 of 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026. The agreement also includes modest increases in uniform allowances and incentives for completing fitness programs and EMS certification.

The agreement goes to the union for a vote and a full contract will be prepared and posted by May 1, city officials said.

The wage increase is greater than the previous five-year contract, which raised wages each year between 1.5% and 3%.

Annual pay for a firefighter is $58,500, according to the Davenport website.

The city currently isn't hiring for firefighters, but in an effort to attract more civil-service employees in all departments, the city loosened its residency requirement to within 20 miles of city limits on either side of the Mississippi River.

It previously was limited to the Iowa side for some employees.

Police union contract pulled from agenda

A similar tentative agreement between the police union and the city was pulled from the City Council agenda at the Jan. 11 meeting and a vote has not yet been rescheduled.

The contract covers 153 budgeted positions in the Davenport Police Department.

Mayor Mike Matson said the contract was pulled to make sure "the i's are dotted and t's are crossed." City staff declined to comment further, citing protected negotiations.