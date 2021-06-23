Davenport grants Chuck E. Cheese liquor license

Alderwoman Maria Dickmann, 2nd Ward, voted no to the proposal.

Davenport’s Plan and Zoning Commission has recommended that aldermen deny the application. The commission determined the proposed church is incompatible with the city's future land-use map, showing the area is intended for developed parks, recreation areas, golf courses and cemeteries.

Senior Pastor Dan Lorentzen purchased the property more than a decade ago and donated the land to the church in 2020 for the purpose of building a permanent home for the congregation of 150 to 200 members.

At the time Lorentzen purchased the property, the site was zoned for residential use, which allows for places of worship. However, a 2019 rewrite of Davenport's zoning codes and ordinances, intended to clarify permitted land uses for future development and improve some of the city’s older corridors, resulted in the property being reclassified as open space.