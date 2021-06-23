Davenport grants Chuck E. Cheese liquor license

Davenport alderman unanimously awarded Chuck E. Cheese restaurant, 903 E. Kimberly Road, a new liquor license during Wednesday’s regular city council meeting.
The vote marked an about-face for the council, which earlier this month tried to block a new application for the restaurant. A woman was killed there in October, and council members were reticent to OK drinking.
But the council learned the request for a license was because the business has undergone a change of ownership.
Eric Montes, a district manager for Chuck E. Cheese, said the business sells alcoholic beverages but doesn’t advertise that fact. There also is a two-drink limit.
Alderman Ray Ambrose, 4th Ward, said that Chuck E. Cheese has been a long-time great partner with the city of Davenport and to have concerns with a business that has been a vital part of our community, "I’m a little concerned about that.”
The killing happened Oct. 25.
Treshonda Pollion, 25, of Davenport, pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 29-year-old Eloise Chairs. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 9 in Scott County District Court.
Rock Creek Ministries
Aldermen also approved in a 9-1 vote to allow Rock Church Ministries to move forward with its request to rezone a 3.53-acre wooded lot south of the Davenport public works facility off East 46th Street and north of Davenport Memorial Park cemetery from open space to single-family residential in order to build the church.
Alderwoman Maria Dickmann, 2nd Ward, voted no to the proposal.
Davenport’s Plan and Zoning Commission has recommended that aldermen deny the application. The commission determined the proposed church is incompatible with the city's future land-use map, showing the area is intended for developed parks, recreation areas, golf courses and cemeteries.
Senior Pastor Dan Lorentzen purchased the property more than a decade ago and donated the land to the church in 2020 for the purpose of building a permanent home for the congregation of 150 to 200 members.
At the time Lorentzen purchased the property, the site was zoned for residential use, which allows for places of worship. However, a 2019 rewrite of Davenport's zoning codes and ordinances, intended to clarify permitted land uses for future development and improve some of the city’s older corridors, resulted in the property being reclassified as open space.
Alderman At-large Kyle Gripp pointed out that the church could have been built at any time before the re-write of the zoning codes and ordinances. “I respect the aspirations of the petitioner and what they want to do with the land that they have and I’m going to vote to give them the opportunity to try and meet our legal requirements and see if they can get there, although it will be a huge challenge for them to meet the requirements.”