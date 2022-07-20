Davenport has a new report on eliminating one-way traffic downtown. Here's what it says.

Converting downtown Davenport's one-way streets to two-way traffic would cost between $1.6 million and $3.2 million, depending on the number of city blocks to be included in the change.

The cost of the conversion was among the questions still pending on the proposal to change 3rd and 4th streets, and the Davenport City Council this week heard some answers.

A report analyzed traffic counts, lane configurations, intersection patterns and speeds and laid out three options for how far the conversion would go. It also outlined challenges that need to be addressed if the council decides to move forward.

The report was peer reviewed by Cedar Rapids engineering consultancy HR Green.

It did not include an overall recommendation, and council members will discuss the findings at their next work session, which is Tuesday, July 26.

The report laid out three scenarios: End two-way traffic at Marquette Street, Division Street or at Telegraph Road, including specific signage to show where the one-ways begin.

One point of particular interest to the motoring public has been the impact on downtown traffic flow when delivery trucks are parked in a two-way traffic configuration.

The streets would have "sufficient capacity" to handle traffic if converted to two-ways, according to the report, but the city would have to be more strict in not allowing vehicles to block lanes of traffic, including regulating when trucks could unload to downtown businesses and where Uber or Lyft cars could stop.

The city also would need to add a traffic signal near the Central Fire Station to allow emergency responders to exit safely.

The Downtown Davenport Partnership proposed the city implement a long-discussed conversion of downtown's one-ways to two-ways at the same time the city plans to complete a separate project resurfacing 3rd and 4th streets — set for fiscal 2024 — in order to save time and expense.

The Partnership, which has for years promoted the conversion as a way to make downtown Davenport more inviting to businesses and pedestrians, contracted its own study in recent years of converting to two-way traffic from East River Drive to Marquette Street. But some council members raised the idea of doing a complete conversion to Telegraph Road to ease confusion.

The Partnership's proposed plan included one lane of traffic in each direction with a center turn lane.

Kyle Carter, director of the Partnership said he was encouraged by the report.

"We finally had just a numbers conversation, feasibility," Carter said. "So this was not an emotional conversation. It was not a conversation about what was or what should be. It was just what is.

"And what the data showed is that there is plenty of traffic capacity to do this and have it run very smoothly."

Would 3rd and 4th streets be over capacity with reduced traffic flow?

According to the report, which analyzed Iowa Department of Transportation traffic counts and capacity, 3rd and 4th streets would have "sufficient capacity" to accommodate traffic flow if converted to one lane of each traffic direction and one center turn lane.

"It's not like we have to go widening the roadways," said Brian Schadt, a city engineer with the city of Davenport. "With a re-striping and proper application, the roadways will handle the change."

According to the most recent traffic data from the Iowa Department of Transportation, measured in 2018, between 7,000 and 10,000 vehicles per day travel along East 4th Street and between 8,000 and 11,000 vehicles travel East 3rd Street per day.

According to IDOT, a road with a lane in each direction and a center turn lane could handle 15,000 vehicles per day.

"Both streets have sufficient capacity on the existing roadways to accommodate traffic flow should the roadways be converted to three-lane, two-way streets with a center left turn lane," the city's report reads. "In addition, data indicates that River Drive also has additional capacity should traffic relocate to that roadway."

It would take longer, however, to drive through downtown by a few minutes, according to data analyzed by the city from traffic simulation software.

For example, on 4th Street, from Marquette to River Drive, the report estimated travel time would increase from 3 minutes and 15 seconds to 5 minutes and 10 seconds.

One concern that's been raised by both those opposing and those in support of converting one-ways is safety.

City staff measured average speeds on 3rd and 4th Street. In the heart of downtown, with a 25 mile per hour speed limit, drivers averaged between 25.3 miles per hour and 29.8 miles per hour, with faster speeds toward the west.

What about loading trucks and lane closures?

The report says with fewer traveling lanes, shipping vehicles such as semis and delivery trucks should be restricted to non-peak travel times and loading zones.

“Existing alleys within the downtown area do not appear to be sufficient to provide space for loading zones due to existing parking, dumpster locations and narrow traveled ways,” the report says.

Vehicles being in the travel lane could “introduce pedestrian/vehicle conflicts, impact roadway volume capacity and ultimately could impact emergency response time," according to the report.

"It is further recommended that scheduled restocking shipping be restricted to non-peak travel times within the downtown area.”

The report also recommends loading zones for Uber or Lyft drivers.

On drive-thru businesses, the report says if the conversion is completed “stacking onto the roadway must not be allowed.”

The report also recommended against angled parking, which would require removing the center turn lane and would "directly impact traffic capacities as well as emergency vehicle access."

At the intersections with E. River Drive, the angle of the intersections at 3rd and 4th Streets "fall below typical design standards," for safe left turns on typical two-way traffic.

If conversion goes through, according to the report, the city should time the street lights to allow for conflict-free left turns.

And flooding?

The city's analysis recommends re-routing River Drive and 3rd Street two-way traffic to 4th Street during a 19-foot flood stage if the city converts to two-ways. One way traffic would be re-routed to Federal Street.

Changing some intersections to four-way stops

The report recommended changing five lighted intersections to four-way stops while keeping six intersections as traffic-signaled intersections between Telegraph Road and East River Drive.

Traffic Signal Locations

Gaines Street and 3rd Street/4th Street

Harrison Street and 3rd Street/4th Street

Brady Street and 3rd Street/4th Street

River Drive and 3rd Street/4th Street

Division Street and 3rd Street/4th Street

Marquette Street and 3rd Street/4th Street

Four Way Stop Locations

Fillmore Street and 3rd Street/4th Street

Ripley Street and 3rd Street/4th Street

Main Street and 3rd Street/4th Street

Pershing Street and 3rd Street/4th Street

Iowa Street and 3rd Street/4th Street

Alderwoman Judith Lee said she's looking for city staff to answer to the benefits of converting the one-ways to two-ways and weigh whether they are sufficient.

"I'm really thinking that we need to look at the various needs," Lee said. "Why are we doing this and why now? Those are my two questions I've asked quite a bit, and I've always said that when I get more information is when I'll make my decision."

Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, who has spoken favorably of the conversion in the past, said: "I certainly have some more questions, and I haven't gotten the chance to ask those yet. Not concerns, but questions."