Davenport high school seniors can have reduced credits and still graduate

Around 40 students had between 20 and 22 credits which put them slightly behind on the path to graduation. Still, Scott said, many of those students would have been able to recover credit, if school were still meeting normally.

“We felt it would inversely impact those students,” he said. “The high school principals felt those were students who would have been able to get caught back up.”

Another 65 or so students had earned below 20 credits by January, and Scott said the district would be putting resources around them this school year and over the summer to try to get them to 20 credits before the next school year starts.

Director of Curriculum Corri Guy said many of those students were already in credit recovery classes, and one option to bring them up to speed was to have them finish any incomplete work from the third quarter so they could pass the class.

“They may be missing one class, they may be missing 14 classes. Those are students we’re going to be really working with,” Scott said. “We don’t want someone to not move onto the next step of their life because of this virus.”