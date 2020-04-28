Davenport high school seniors can have reduced credits and still graduate

Current Davenport seniors will need 20 credits to graduate this year, after the school board voted unanimously to change the policy this year to account for COVID-19-related school closures. Typically, students are required to complete 26 credits to graduate.
Like most of Iowa’s urban districts, Davenport is not requiring students to turn in work for grades or credit during COVID-19 school closures. Locally, though, several other districts are requiring the work for high school students, since credits are used to determine whether a student graduates or not.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has waived state-wide graduation requirements, so local districts can amend their policies as needed, depending on whether they’re requiring classes or not. Since Davenport is not requiring classwork, even for high school students, credit cannot be granted for the voluntary work they’re completing. For many students to graduate, then, the credit requirements have to be lowered.
Associate Superintendent Rob Scott told the school board Monday night that around 900 of the district’s slightly more than 1,000 seniors were on track to graduate as of January, with 22 credits. Students received credit for the third quarter, which was cut short, but Scott said they didn’t want to punish students who could have brought their grade up to passing with a final.
Each class is worth .5 credit, and with four classes per quarter, and a full, passed schedule during the second semester would bring all of those students up to 26 credits.
Around 40 students had between 20 and 22 credits which put them slightly behind on the path to graduation. Still, Scott said, many of those students would have been able to recover credit, if school were still meeting normally.
“We felt it would inversely impact those students,” he said. “The high school principals felt those were students who would have been able to get caught back up.”
Another 65 or so students had earned below 20 credits by January, and Scott said the district would be putting resources around them this school year and over the summer to try to get them to 20 credits before the next school year starts.
Director of Curriculum Corri Guy said many of those students were already in credit recovery classes, and one option to bring them up to speed was to have them finish any incomplete work from the third quarter so they could pass the class.
“They may be missing one class, they may be missing 14 classes. Those are students we’re going to be really working with,” Scott said. “We don’t want someone to not move onto the next step of their life because of this virus.”
While the percentage of students participating in voluntary learning opportunities varies by building, Kobylski said around 73% of students district-wide had engaged with their teachers. District staff are working on contacting the 27% of students who haven’t logged on, and Kobylski said he expects the participation rate to improve after those phone calls have been complete.
Graduation ceremonies for the high schools in the district were planned for early June, but Kobylski said those dates didn’t seem possible. For now, Davenport Schools have reserved space in the TaxSlayer Center in Moline for July 19, in case large gatherings are permitted by then, and the district is discussing a possible virtual graduation.
“I know it’s not the idea situation, but we’re not dealing with ideal health circumstances,” Kobylski said.
