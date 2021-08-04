Davenport intersection saw 99 crashes since 2017. Here's how the city plans to respond

Davenport city officials say they're taking steps to address numerous congestion, access and pedestrian safety issues at a busy Quad-Cities thoroughfare.
Aldermen on Wednesday advanced for approval next week city plans to apply for an Iowa Department of Transportation grant to pay for a traffic safety study at the intersection of Brady Street and 65th Street/Veterans Memorial Parkway.
The grant would potentially cover all of the expected $80,000 cost of the study, said city traffic engineer Gary Statz.
"There have been a lot of crashes there over the last few years and it's pretty congested, especially during the evening rush hour," Statz said. "This will take a thorough look at the area and see what improvements need to be made."
According to city traffic data, nearly 100 crashes have been recorded at the intersection since 2017, or roughly an average of 20 crashes per year, "which is too many," Statz said.
The number does not include crashes that occurred on nearby frontage roads, which the traffic study would examine, Statz said.
None of the 99 recorded crashes at the intersection over the last four and a half years resulted in deaths or serious injuries. Five resulted in minor injuries and 24 resulted in unknown or possible injuries, Statz said.
Additionally, none of the recorded crashes at the intersection involved pedestrians. Statz, however, noted pedestrians have been struck south of the intersection in recent years, with "people trying to cross not at the signal," he said. Data for this was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.
Should the grant request be approved, the city would perform the study around this time next year. The grant money would not be available until July 1, 2022, Statz said.
In other business
Davenport aldermen on Wednesday also:
- Advanced plans and $415,800 estimated cost to construct traffic signals and related street improvements at the intersection of Hillandale Road and Research Parkway. The project is the first out of a total of about $3.9 million in road improvements tied to construction of an Amazon fulfillment center in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center. The projects are designed to improve and accommodate increased truck traffic generated by Amazon. The project is eligible for a a Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy "RISE" grant that would cover 60% of eligible road improvement costs. The city will use general funds and bonds abated by a tax increment financing program to cover the other 40%. The project is scheduled to be bid later this this year with construction to be complete before the end of 2022.
- Advanced a request to purchase of a 100-foot platform fire truck for more than $1.3 million. With increased development in northwest Davenport, Fire Station 6 is looking to replace its current 70-foot aerial truck from 2002 with a larger one "to serve the needs of these buildings of larger size and setback," according to the city.
- Accepted an annual federal grant for $88,440 submitted as a joint grant by the Scott County Attorney's Office for the cities of Davenport and Bettendorf and the Scott County Sheriff's Office to support the Scott County Special Operations Task Force in providing drug trafficking enforcement in Scott County.