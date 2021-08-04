Davenport intersection saw 99 crashes since 2017. Here's how the city plans to respond

Davenport city officials say they're taking steps to address numerous congestion, access and pedestrian safety issues at a busy Quad-Cities thoroughfare.

Aldermen on Wednesday advanced for approval next week city plans to apply for an Iowa Department of Transportation grant to pay for a traffic safety study at the intersection of Brady Street and 65th Street/Veterans Memorial Parkway.

The grant would potentially cover all of the expected $80,000 cost of the study, said city traffic engineer Gary Statz.

"There have been a lot of crashes there over the last few years and it's pretty congested, especially during the evening rush hour," Statz said. "This will take a thorough look at the area and see what improvements need to be made."

According to city traffic data, nearly 100 crashes have been recorded at the intersection since 2017, or roughly an average of 20 crashes per year, "which is too many," Statz said.

The number does not include crashes that occurred on nearby frontage roads, which the traffic study would examine, Statz said.