Davenport launches Better Roads Ahead Initiative

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Davenport has launched a website designed to help motorists navigate road closures and detours during the busy summer construction season.

The Better Roads Ahead Initiative will help residents avoid construction areas through a website, betterroadsdavenport.com, to see areas under construction and how to avoid them by using alternative routes. The site also provide a link for reporting potholes.

More than $28 million in improvements are planned for road and sewer repairs in Davenport, including 964 manholes, 26 major roadways and 41 neighborhood streets.

"The city council committed to unprecedented infrastructure improvements, and we know that drivers will be affected as they travel throughout the city, so this initiative is to raise public awareness of the work and keep people informed," Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Ott said in a release.

The initiative includes better signage alerting drivers that businesses on affected roads will remain accessible and better advance signage for upcoming construction.