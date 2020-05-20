Davenport launches Better Roads Ahead Initiative

The city of Davenport has launched a website designed to help motorists navigate road closures and detours during the busy summer construction season.
The Better Roads Ahead Initiative will help residents avoid construction areas through a website, betterroadsdavenport.com, to see areas under construction and how to avoid them by using alternative routes. The site also provide a link for reporting potholes.
More than $28 million in improvements are planned for road and sewer repairs in Davenport, including 964 manholes, 26 major roadways and 41 neighborhood streets.
"The city council committed to unprecedented infrastructure improvements, and we know that drivers will be affected as they travel throughout the city, so this initiative is to raise public awareness of the work and keep people informed," Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Ott said in a release.
The initiative includes better signage alerting drivers that businesses on affected roads will remain accessible and better advance signage for upcoming construction.
Motorists also can receive alerts by texting "betterroads" to 69310 to receive notices about changes in construction projects.
Some projects are already underway: Beginning Wednesday, lane reductions began on Jersey Ridge Road between East Central Park and George Washington Boulevard; beginning the week of May 18, Main Street will be closed between River Drive and 3rd Street for sewer main improvements; road closures will remain through mid-June on McClellan Boulevard and River Drive; and construction continues on 53rd Street, with eastbound lanes closed between Brady Street and Eastern Avenue, with traffic reduced to one lane of travel in both directions.
"The city council committed to unprecedented infrastructure improvements, and we know that drivers will be affected as they travel throughout the city, so this initiative is to raise public awareness of the work and keep people informed," Public Works Director and Assistant City Administrator Nicole Gleason announced on the city's website.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.