Davenport leaders digging into gun violence don't want public involved. At least not now.

Fellow task force member the Very Rev. Rudolph T. Juarez, pastor at St. Anthony Catholic Church in downtown Davenport, echoed Singleton.

Father Juarez said it's important that task force members be allowed to "speak freely and not be on their guard" to share their "first thoughts and first insights" during initial discussions of the group.

"Our discussions and input will become public information and there will be times where the community will be asked to participate more on a wider basis," Juarez said. "We want, at least as far as I’m concerned, we want and welcome more community input, but it's more important that we have unified front to address really some of these essential issues and the accessibility of guns.

"Because of the nature of the topic and concerns, we know there’s a lot of push-buttons here being talked about and that’s another reason (for closing discussions to the public). We want to shed more light than we want to shed heat on these questions," he said. "It’s a matter process and format, and one that’s more established, then we’ll move on to bring in wider input from the community. I don’t see that as a problem."

The Rev. Melvin Grimes of Churches United of the Quad-City Area and a member of the Davenport NAACP said he "stands in solidarity with members of the" task force to hold closed-door deliberations and declined further comment.

