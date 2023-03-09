The city is hosting the Corridor Cleanup 8-11 a.m. March 25, where volunteers will pick up litter that accumulated during the winter near at least eight major thoroughfares.

“We can’t do it alone," said Robbin Dunn, the event's coordinator. "The Corridor Cleanup is a great way to participate — take ownership in the community we live in, enjoy the outdoors, meet new people, and protect our local and downstream waterways litter finds its way into.”

The city plans to clean up at:

Brady Street, from Kimberly Road to 46th Street

Brady Street, from 46th Street to East 53rd Street

East 53rd Street, from Grand Avenue to Eastern Avenue

East Kimberly Road, from Elmore Avenue to Jersey Ridge Road

Rockingham Road, from Ricker Hill to I-280

West Locust Street, from I-280 to Wisconsin Avenue

Welcome Way, from 50th Street to Kimberly Road

Other litter cleanup effots

Last summer, Davenport participated in a pilot project to install four "litter gitters" in creeks that would catch garbage and record data to figure out the biggest litter sources and locations.

Davenport's creeks lead into the Mississippi River and eventually to the Gulf of Mexico, making the tracking of litter in Davenport important to marine life far away.

That project collected 476.31 pounds of litter from the waterways, Dunn said, of which 9.17% was recyclable. Those litter traps were taken out of the water in October.

This spring, there will be community workshops open to the general public to gather input on topics, such as the convenience of litter disposal. Those workshops will be hosted by the granting agency, the Commission for Environmental Cooperation, which will go toward developing recommendations for how the Quad-Cities can reduce litter.

It's unclear whether the city will continue using the litter traps, which look like lobster traps, because of the cost to maintain them.

The company did leave the litter booms with the city for continued use, but the litter traps were removed, Dunn said.

"As presented, keeping them would be cost-prohibitive (the benefit wasn't there when weighed against the cost and maintenance)," Dunn wrote in an email. "However, the community has not ruled out their use in the future."

More updates are expected this spring, she said.

During the Corridor Cleanup, Dunn said, the city leaves tracking of litter to volunteers.

"Some individuals really get into it," Dunn wrote. "While others really just want to clean things up."