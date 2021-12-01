Davenport looking to take police out of some nonviolent 911 calls

Glimpse someone stealing the lawn mower from the yard or garage, call 911 and an officer will respond.
Just returned home from a weeklong vacation and notice the lawn mower is missing and suspect it's been stolen, you might get a different response and be referred instead to file a report online or over the phone.
"We have limited resources and over the years, the demands for those services have only increased," City Administrator Corri Spiegel told Davenport aldermen Tuesday during a presentation updating them on the city's public safety dispatch protocol.
Spiegel and Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said the changes are meant to better utilize limited police resources and prioritize police calls for the most appropriate response.
The pair emphasized the changes are intended to increase and prioritize public safety, with Sikorski providing the example above.
Response from an officer will largely hinge on the time of occurrence, knowledge of a potential suspect and severity of the crime, as well as the discretion of police supervisors.
Officers will continue to be dispatched to all calls where there is a credible or imminent threat to someone's safety, Sikorski stressed. The same for if the crime is in progress or just occurred, if the offender is on scene or detained or if individuals can provide information about a suspect.
But in situations like a couple returning from vacation to find their home may have been burglarized, with "no idea about suspects" and "no idea when this happened" — other than sometime while they were gone — does an officer need to respond, Sikorski said. or are they better directed to file a report online, where they can upload photos and video, or call civilian front desk staff who can take the information over the phone to file a report, he said.
"We certainly want to document that potential crime ... that happened," Sikorski said. "But, do we or should we take the time that it takes to have an officer — who may be working on another priority incident — to deal with that and the 45 minutes or so that it may take to go talk with the complainant and do the report on that?"
He noted an exception for reports of stolen vehicles, stating there is "always going to be a response" to such reports from officers.
Sikorski told aldermen the department is examining and refining its online reporting tools on its website as well as expanding the capabilities of civilian front desk staff to take and file police reports.
For example, department policy precludes civilian front desk staff from taking reports of a simple assault, which requires a dispatcher to page an officer "to come in off the streets" from whatever "proactive assignment or follow up on a priority investigation" to come to the station and take the report, Sikorski said.
"Our police services generalists can do that same thing," he said. "They have the ability to contact a police officer that's working, if there's a necessity to do that — if there's a known suspect we can go look for. But, they can take the general information and document that information for us. They also have the ability to call for an evidence technician if that's needed. So using that staff better and more efficiently as well."
Additionally, the Davenport Police Department is working with the Scott County Emergency Communications Center and fire, emergency medical and mental health partners to deploy professionals — not police — to respond to calls of individuals experiencing a nonviolent mental health, substance abuse or homeless crisis.
Instead of police, such crisis calls are best handled by teams of paramedics, mental health professionals and peer support counselors — not law enforcement, Sikorski said.
The same applies with misbehaving youth and directing them to the recently launched Youth Assessment Program and other community-based intervention programs, he said.
Across the nation, cities and police departments have launched new programs, projects and reforms to divert some nonviolent 911 calls to teams of civilians and away from armed officers in the wake of the national reckoning on police violence and systemic racism.
"This is all about trying to improve efficiencies and response," Sikorski said.
He noted this week the department will begin working with IDEA Analytics of Phoenix, Ariz., under a two-year, $233,164 contract for crime analysis consultant services as part of a $700,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice received last fall. Under the contract, IDEA will provide the Police Department with technical assistance as it implements a new crime analysis unit.
IDEA will assist with standardizing processes for collecting, processing, analyzing and reporting crime data. The goal of the partnership, Ott said, is to enhance the Davenport Police Department's use of data to manage persistent crime trends and support investigative and patrol operations and implement a crime reduction strategy.
Ald. Judith Lee, Ward 8, said residents of her ward already "have a perception that police are not responding when they're being called" and thus are either not reporting or less inclined to report crimes.
"How is this going to improve that issue?" Lee asked.
Sikorski said the change in how officers are dispatched will affect "a very small amount" of calls for service — an estimated 5-10% — "but we are just trying to chip away to give our officers a little more time to work" on priority cases and speed response to priority calls.
"This isn't to burden or harm our community," he said. "It's really, we're putting this in place to be better servants of our community — better public servants and to deliver a better product to them."
Ald. JJ Condon, at-large, said he was "slow to warm up to" but has since embraced the new response strategy.
"We may be removing away a little bit of a touchpoint here, but it's only to help us be, as my understanding, more effective as a police force and more responsive to people who are in true distress," Condon said.