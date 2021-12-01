Davenport looking to take police out of some nonviolent 911 calls

But in situations like a couple returning from vacation to find their home may have been burglarized, with "no idea about suspects" and "no idea when this happened" — other than sometime while they were gone — does an officer need to respond, Sikorski said. or are they better directed to file a report online, where they can upload photos and video, or call civilian front desk staff who can take the information over the phone to file a report, he said.

"We certainly want to document that potential crime ... that happened," Sikorski said. "But, do we or should we take the time that it takes to have an officer — who may be working on another priority incident — to deal with that and the 45 minutes or so that it may take to go talk with the complainant and do the report on that?"

He noted an exception for reports of stolen vehicles, stating there is "always going to be a response" to such reports from officers.

Sikorski told aldermen the department is examining and refining its online reporting tools on its website as well as expanding the capabilities of civilian front desk staff to take and file police reports.