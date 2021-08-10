 Skip to main content
Davenport mayor cancels listening session due to threat of severe weather
Davenport mayor cancels listening session due to threat of severe weather

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson has canceled his monthly listening session scheduled for this evening, citing a risk for severe weather late this afternoon and evening.

The listening session was scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Center, 318 East 7th St.

City officials did not say Tuesday if or when the listening session wold be rescheduled.

Matson has been hosting monthly meetings throughout the community to provide Davenport residents a chance to share their thoughts, ideas, questions or concerns about city government and the community.

Sweltering heat also led to the postponement of the Cops and Cones Ice Cream Social scheduled for tonight at Vander Veer Park.

The event, scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m., is being rescheduled to Aug. 17 at the same time and place, according to a news release issued this afternoon.

The cancellation is due to the expected high temperatures and potential for severe weather, the release said.

The event is sponsored by the Davenport Police Association.

