Davenport mayor kicks off reelection campaign

"If we have problems and run away from each other, nothing gets solved," he said. "If we disagree and have issues, you come together and talk about them. Again, we might have tough conversations. We might disagree. But, we got to be talking. We've got to be working, and we've got to be try to do that for the benefit of the citizens of Davenport. And, I am so appreciative for your guys and so appreciative to be partners with you."

Matson too, highlighted the city’s financial health. Despite the financial challenges caused by the pandemic, city leaders avoided reductions in staffing and service delivery and dipping into city reserves, maintaining a 25% fund balance that positions the city for a strong recovery while also providing "hundreds of thousands of dollars" in assistance for small businesses and residents struggling to pay rent and mortgage bills.

He also lauded city officials' speed and efficiency in negotiating successful contracts with the city's four collective bargaining units providing increased pay for city workers, including police and firefighters.

"We still believe in and value our employees," Matson said.