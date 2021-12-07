Davenport mayor receives leadership award

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson will be honored for his work advocating for U.S. global leadership to strengthen local communities.
Matson was named a 2021 Global Statesman Award winner by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. Matson will be honored among a bipartisan group of mayors across the nation during a virtual tribute celebration Tuesday evening, according to a news release.
"USGLC is proud to honor Mayor Matson because he has been an influential advocate for strengthening American global leadership to support our communities here at home," Liz Schrayer, president and CEP of U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, said in a statement. "Let's face it, mayors across the country are on the frontlines every day, addressing global issues that are now kitchen table issues -- from the pandemic to our economy -- that matter to their constituents."
Schrayer added mayors across the nation "are stepping up, knowing that diplomacy and development are essential to the health, safety and economic interests of every American family."