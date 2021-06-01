 Skip to main content
Davenport mayor to host monthly listening sessions
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson will be holding a series of community listening sessions starting Thursday from 5:30-7 pm at the Eastern Avenue Library.

The listening sessions are a chance for community members to talk to the mayor about their thoughts, ideas, questions and concerns they have for Davenport.

"I look forward to speaking with the residents of Davenport to better understand their perceptions of our community and how we can work together to continue to make Davenport a safe, stable and welcoming community," Matson said in a news release.

The listening sessions will be hosted monthly throughout the community. Sessions are planned through October:

  • Thursday, June 3 at 5:30 pm | Eastern Avenue Library
  • Monday, July 12 at 5:30 pm | Roosevelt Community Center
  • August | Lincoln Center
  • September | Red Hawk Golf Club House
  • October | City Hall
