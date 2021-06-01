Davenport mayor to host monthly listening sessions

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson will be holding a series of community listening sessions starting Thursday from 5:30-7 pm at the Eastern Avenue Library.

The listening sessions are a chance for community members to talk to the mayor about their thoughts, ideas, questions and concerns they have for Davenport.

"I look forward to speaking with the residents of Davenport to better understand their perceptions of our community and how we can work together to continue to make Davenport a safe, stable and welcoming community," Matson said in a news release.

The listening sessions will be hosted monthly throughout the community. Sessions are planned through October:

Thursday, June 3 at 5:30 pm | Eastern Avenue Library

Monday, July 12 at 5:30 pm | Roosevelt Community Center

August | Lincoln Center

September | Red Hawk Golf Club House

October | City Hall

