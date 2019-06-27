Davenport mayoral candidate Steve Duffy is facing criticism over statements he made on his personal social media account, one of which is an approving nod to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
The Facebook posts in question, first reported by WHBF-TV, were made within the past 18 months. One shows Lee sitting atop a horse in full Confederate garb alongside a message bemoaning the removal of a Lee statue.
“I respect what he did for the South as a Man.West Point Grad,” Duffy wrote on his social media page.
Debates over Confederate monuments are more often held in Southern states where such depictions are commonplace. Opponents of Confederate symbols say statues commemorating Confederate soldiers is a celebration of those who sought to keep slavery intact.
Another post shared by Duffy in January 2018 assumes so-called “Dreamers” — U.S. residents who were brought into the country illegally as children — are to blame for not becoming U.S. citizens.
“‘Dreamers’ have been here 15 to 20 years… why haven’t they applied to become American citizens? SHARE if you agree!” the post says.
People also took offense to a Facebook post that shows an African-American with saggy pants standing in line at a fast-food restaurant next to a child with a drawn caption that says:"I can help you with your pants. I mastered that s--- when I was two!"
Sources quoted by the television station have pointed to the posts as indicative of a person who’s out of touch with the community and who views people of color as less than equal. They are also encouraging other candidates to run for the office.
For his part, Duffy is calling the criticisms “absurd,” saying he harbors no racial biases whatsoever. He says the post about Lee was a historical reference, saying he thinks “it’s a shame that they take down any statues that represent history." And he said the one about “Dreamers” was not ill-intentioned, saying he is actually a proponent of “Dreamers” because they remind him of his grandfather, whom Duffy says immigrated from Germany.
“People that know me know that that’s so far from the truth,” Duffy said.
While defenses of Confederate monuments are often put in a historical context, opponents of such displays say monuments often were placed in predominantly African-American communities to symbolically support Jim Crow Era discrimination, and later to intimidate blacks during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.
Duffy is a Davenport retiree who’s seeking the seat held by outgoing Mayor Frank Klipsch. Three other candidates are also running for the spot.