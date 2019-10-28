With Election Day one week away, Davenport mayoral candidates Mike Matson and Rita Rawson took center stage during a public forum Monday night and offered prospective Davenport voters their individual visions for the future.
The 90-minute forum was held in the Putnam Museum’s theater, where candidates were quizzed by a three-person panel on issues including the condition of city streets, a long-range flood-control plan and ways to encourage regional economic growth. At many points, the candidates found themselves in agreement on stance but had different thoughts on approach or conflicting nuances to their views.
Both candidates, for example, are supportive of four-year, staggered terms for Davenport’s mayor, who is up for reelection along with every City Council member every two years. But Rawson wants to install term limits, saying that practice encourages fresher perspectives in city government, while Matson is against those.
“I think term limits are called elections,” Matson said.
Davenport is facing many issues on the ballot. Most residents have cited the poor condition of public roadways as a major concern despite increasing maintenance and capital investments from City Hall. Flooding is again of major concern following a disastrous event in April after the city’s temporary barrier broke and allowed water to submerge lower downtown for weeks. And with the legalization of recreational marijuana nearing just across the Mississippi River, Davenport has begun another conversation about how the drug should be treated by law enforcement.
Both candidates want to see more investment in city streets. With marijuana, Matson and Rawson both think the state of Iowa’s classification of the drug as an illegal substance with possession classified as a misdemeanor offense renders the subject of decriminalization moot. And on flooding, neither candidate thinks a permanent flood wall along the 9 miles of riverfront is a viable solution, and both want to bring in experts to offer broader solutions.
Matson and Rawson differed somewhat in their responses toward resolving issues involving the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, which has seen turmoil and now sits virtually ineffective following a dispute over membership that has lasted the better part of a year.
Matson said the commission “must stay independent” and pledged to make it that way if elected. But he said there could be a better process to vet and look at who will serve on all commissions — including the Civil Rights Commission — and work to find people who will want to be on the commission “and do the work.”
Rawson pointed to recent changes with regard to the re-appointment process whenever vacancies occur as an improvement made that increases transparency. She said the commission was intended to be an independent, fact-finding body that investigated civil rights cases but had gotten “a little bit off track” in recent months.
“The Davenport Civil Rights Commission, while it is independent, in some ways it’s not because the salaries are paid by the city, the benefits are provided by the city they’re housed in city offices,” she said, adding, “I think there’s an opportunity to really firm up and make the Civil Rights Commission truly an independent entity where it stands on its own.”
Matson, Davenport’s 7th Ward alderman, joined City Council in 2008. He has campaigned for mayor over the past nine months on his long record of experience in City Hall along with his previous status in the U.S. Army among the leadership traits he would bring to the office.
Rawson has represented the city’s 5th Ward as its alderwoman since 2016. She is campaigning as someone who wants to shake things up in City Hall and the Quad-Cities by offering solutions on housing, a chief plank of her platform. She frequently cites the region’s lagging population as an area in which city government can and should do more. Providing more affordable housing programs and encouraging urban redevelopment can help resolve many of the other issues the city is facing, she says.
Six candidates sought to replace outgoing Mayor Frank Klipsch. A hard-fought primary ended earlier this month with Matson as a clear winner with 33% of the vote to Rawson’s 23%. Rawson barely beat third-place finisher Dan Portes, the CEO and founder of an area talent management company, triggering a recount that put Rawson ahead by only 10 votes.
But who will take over when Klipsch leaves office in January is an open question. Nearly half of the primary voters supported candidates who did not make the first cut, and which candidate those voters will rally behind next week remains to be seen. And this year’s primary election turnout failed to surpass 10% of eligible voters.
Monday’s forum was sponsored by Insight Magazine, a quarterly business journal produced by the Quad-City Times.
Aside from the mayor’s race, six seats on the City Council are competitive this year as three incumbents have drawn challengers and three seats are open. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.