City officials and area public transportation provider MetroLINK are pursuing a $1.2 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration to rebuild Davenport’s Lindsay Park dock, a 24-year-old structure that the city says has been worn by age and ice.
“These are large-ticket items that don’t happen with regularity, thankfully, but when they do you really want to leverage all that you can, and this is a really good shot to make this happen,” said Steve Ahrens, development director for Davenport’s Riverfront Improvement Commission.
The Channel Cat, a seasonal ferry that runs along the Mississippi River, has long been an experience for tourists who visit the Quad-Cities during warmer months. Service usually begins in May and goes until September, with stops in Moline, Davenport and Bettendorf.
By building a new Davenport dock, Ahrens said he hopes the ferry will continue to serve as a fun way to travel up and down the Mississippi. If the grant is obtained, he said the goal would be to complete the project by spring 2020.
The city owns the dock, but MetroLINK has used it for its Channel Cat service for years. When Davenport approached MetroLINK with the idea to go for the grant, the opportunity was viewed as a mutually beneficial venture, said Jennifer Hirsch, a company spokeswoman.
“From our conversations with the city, there is a need,” Hirsch said. “We do understand the dock to be older and that there would be an opportunity to definitely upgrade it, and so with this grant opportunity we thought we could collaborate together and come up with a viable project that would meet the intent of the federal passenger ferry grant program.”
Administered by the Federal Transit Administration, the grant would come with a 20 percent match requirement, meaning the city would have to invest an estimated $300,000 of local taxpayer dollars. Along with the rebuild of the dock are outlined needs for new lighting, an awning and railings.
Last month, the FTA announced there would be $30 million in available funds this year for U.S. public transit providers that are looking to shore up their ferry operations. The program aims to improve the quality of existing passenger ferry services by repairing and modernizing ferry boats, terminals and equipment, according to the federal agency.
During the most recent award period, the agency received 22 project proposals from 12 states. Of those, 20 projects were given federal grants, amounting to a total of $58.2 million. Agency officials are expected to decide on this year’s grants by the end of this summer, Davenport’s Ahrens said.
MetroLINK has received federal money for its ferry operation before.
In 2016, the company got federal assistance to build its $1.3 million Moline home dock, a place that now has a variety of passenger amenities and houses MetroLINK’s three boats. And it was awarded another FTA grant for nearly $2 million last year for terminal improvements.
Meanwhile, Davenport city council members this week put an enabling resolution to apply for this year’s grant on their consent agenda, a list of to-dos for next week. That is expected to pass Wednesday.