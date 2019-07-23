With a deadline to move Davenport’s fire training center about 15 months away, one option city officials are considering is moving the facilities into a tucked-away part of Prairie Heights Park.
The park, located on the city’s northeast side, spans 220 acres and has been identified as one of a few possible site relocations. City staff also are considering other places to put the facility while they create designs they hope may alleviate some of the initial concerns aldermen raised, said Sarah Ott, a Davenport assistant city administrator.
Ott said the city is in the early stages of developing a plan. She hopes to have a more definitive idea a site within the next two months.
“We still have a little bit of time but we’re trying to be proactive in figuring out where is the next location,” Ott said in an interview.
Considerations for a good site include access to utilities, associated costs of moving the fire department’s props – a burn tower and another structure used for technical rescue simulations – and the future center’s proximity to major thoroughfares. Renderings of what the structures could look like in the park are being created, Ott said, as other possibilities are being explored.
Aldermen were first briefed on the idea during a management discussion last week. Some expressed initial concerns – mainly around the aesthetics of the park.
Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large, said the park is an amenity for neighborhood residents who use it for nature hikes or places to walk their dogs. He also pointed to the large fields that look like farmland and the park’s signature red barn as a beautiful area that could be negatively affected under the concept.
“I’m just gonna say initially, this would not be my first choice,” he said.
Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, agreed with that assessment.
“I don’t think I’d vote for this” idea in its current form, she added.
Firefighters – new recruits and veterans alike – use the training center to obtain state-required certifications and gain practice for real world scenarios that carry real-life consequences. And other area departments use the facility to get training for their firefighters, said Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten.
Carlsten says the city did not have its own training center when he first got on the job. Previously, firefighters learned the trade by fighting fires created in abandoned in vacant buildings that were obtained by the city – a practice that came with certain limitations.
“We’ve set a high standard for training for our individuals and we’re just trying to maintain that high standard for the Davenport Fire Department,” Carlsten said. “It’s important to maintain all of our skills so that in our time of need we’re able to exercise them out in the general public."
The need to relocate the fire training center began after Eastern Iowa Community Colleges sold the land where the city-owned properties were located. EICC officials said the $1.2 million land sale was made because the space had been underutilized.
Under an agreement with the college, the city had the right of first refusal – meaning the city would be first in line to buy the property if it went up for sale. The city declined.
Hawkeye Paving Corporation bought the land to use as its corporate headquarters. The paving company then purchased the Davenport-owned training facility, named for former Davenport Fire Chief Mark Frese, for roughly $600,000, about $200,000 less than it cost to construct eight years ago.
The city’s building sale to Hawkeye Paving does not take effect until the end of October 2020. Firefighters are using the location for training until then under a deal struck between the city and the company.
Some critics, meanwhile, have questioned why the city didn't buy the EICC land. In an email, Frese, the former chief, called the city’s decision “terrible,” saying the outcome provided Hawkeye Paving with a “rather sweet deal.”
“It took 30+ years to get this one built and City Administration says they will have another ready in 2 years,” he wrote. “I am not optimistic.”
The cost of acquiring and maintaining the land – an area roughly 40 acres – was determined to be a poor investment that could have held annual recurring costs, said Brandon Wright, Davenport’s finance director. The city needed only a relatively small area of land, he said.
“There was a vision for what that whole center was to become,” Wright said. And that never happened. Times change, things change.”
“You kind of have to adapt to the situation you have in front of you,” he added.