Davenport officially has a new alderman

"I’d like to see, you know, make sure the police budget stays the same or better than it was, and the firemen, too," he said. "What I’d like to do is see what funds from the American Rescue Plan — what things they can be used for — and maybe reprogram money earmarked in the budget that rescue funds can cover and free up some more funds that way" for public safety.

Other newly-elected and re-elected aldermen, as well as Matson, will be sworn into their new terms when they begin in January.

In other business

Davenport aldermen held a public hearing on an ordinance amending the city's ward and precinct boundaries.

Every 10 years in the year after the US Census is taken, the city must adjust its precinct and ward boundaries based upon population shifts and changes in the state legislative district boundaries.

The boundaries were redrawn to move the least amount of voters and maintain compact wards, while adhering to nonpartisan criteria set out in state law, including ensuring boundaries are contiguous.