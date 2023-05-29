Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The apartment building at 324 Main St. is in "imminent danger of collapse" city officials said late Monday night.

Police cleared 4th Street from Main Street to Harrison Street, citing safety concerns, despite protests from onlookers, who worried the public may be too far away to spot a person in need of rescue.

City staff were setting up more fencing Monday night to keep the area clear.

The building partially collapsed on Sunday, leaving six floors in the west-facing side of the building exposed to the open air. A pile of debris was left at the bottom.

So far, nine people have been rescued, including a woman from a fourth story window more than 24 hours after the building collapse.

“It is the opinion of the structural engineer that the debris pile is currently contributing to the stability of the building and that removal could jeopardize or accelerate the inevitable collapse of the building,” the news release said.

Building officials are working with Valley Construction “on a plan to safely dismantle and demolish the remaining structure.”

Previously, Sarah Ott, Davenport’s chief strategy officer had written in a news release that the property was ordered to be demolished, which she said was "expected to commence" beginning Tuesday.

The updated release indicated no updated timeline for demolition.

Family members of Brooks and onlookers watching her be rescued questioned the plans for demolition, wondering if more people are still in the building.

But city officials called demolition a "necessity," and said officials were still working out a plan to take apart the building.

"With the current structure in imminent danger of collapse, the necessity to demolish this building stems specifically from our desire to maintain as much safety for the surrounding areas as possible," said Rich Oswald, the Davenport development and neighborhood services director.

However, there are “unaccounted individuals that were residents of the property,” according to the city news release, and the Police Department has been working to get in touch them, including contacting the families of the people who are missing.

According to the release, the fire department assisted "more than a dozen individuals" who'd left the building on their own.

The city estimates more than 150 emergency workers responded to the collapse.

One group was Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team, which the city said used thermal imagining, drones, and a team of service dogs to attempt to locate people in the building.

After extracting one person Sunday night with injuries, the city said "no confirmed viable signs of life were noted" and that after 24 hours, crews "were unable to find any victims in need of rescue."

But just over 24 hours after the collapse, Lisa Brooks called her daughter from the fourth floor and firefighters rescued her with the use of a ladder bucket to cheers from onlookers and worried family members.

The city plans to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

“This situation is devastating to the residents of this building and also to our community,” said Mayor Mike Matson. “My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their home and possessions. My prayers are with the families of those who remain unaccounted for and for a swift recovery for those who were injured.”

Photos: Davenport apartment collapse day 2